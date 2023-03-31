‘33 soon?’ Fernando Alonso’s quest for his next victory has become a rallying cry

The 2023 Formula 1 season has seen a dream start for Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin. After two races, the team sits in second place in the Constructors’ Championship, tied with Mercedes and behind only Red Bull. As for the veteran driver secured back-to-back podiums, with a third place finish at both the Bahrain Grand Prix to open the season, and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix two weeks ago.

What could take this dream start to new heights? A win for Alonso. The former world champion has not tasted victory since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix, and his hot start to the 2023 campaign has many wondering if this is the year he scores the 33rd victory of his career.

Among those wondering? The top-ranked men’s tennis player in the world, fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. After a victory in the Miami Open earlier this week — an event held where the Miami Grand Prix will take place later this season — Alcaraz grabbed a marker and headed to the nearest camera with a message:

“33 soon?”

Alonso, who has an impressive social-media game of his own, quickly responded on Twitter:

Encierren a este hombre !!!



Eres un fenómeno ! Vamos!!! https://t.co/m7I9scmVhx — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) March 28, 2023

“Someone lock this guy up!!!” tweeted the veteran driver. “You’re a phenomenon! Come on!!!”

In press conferences ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, Alonso was asked about “33 soon?” and had this to say in response:

“Yeah, I mean, it’s crazy to see how Spain is now so enthusiastic, again, for Formula 1 and for everything that is happening,” said Alonso on Thursday in a response to a question from Luke Smith of The Athletic. So, you know, this is very, very nice to see. And hopefully I think they did enjoy these first two podiums, the whole country, and I think in Barcelona it’s going to be a big thing this year again. And yeah, this 33, I don’t know, all these things that are happening now on social media.”

He continued: “It was El Plan three years ago, and then The Mission, and now 33. So, there are a lot of 33s, and yeah, all the football clubs, or footballers, and now tennis, or whatever, and they are all doing something with 33. So, hopefully we can reach that number in terms of wins, and then we go for 34.”

Alonso even wondered if that 33rd victory could come this weekend. After all, the last time the Australian Grand Prix was held on April 2nd, he emerged victorious. Could history repeat itself? Asked if that history was a good sign for him this weekend, he had this to say: “It is! Yeah, it is. I didn’t know that. I knew that the 101st podium for all the other five drivers that have reached 100 podiums was a race win? So, too many coincidences now.”

Even some of his fellow drivers expect to see some victories from Alonso in his future. “I think Fernando should have won, already, a lot more races then he has done. I think he deserves a lot more,” said Max Verstappen during Thursday’s press conferences. “So yeah, I mean, I would be quite happy to see him win number 33. But I also, in a way, also would like to see him win more. So we’ll see in the coming race.”

If not in Australia, perhaps in Barcelona? Alonso was asked about the Spanish Grand Prix, set to take place later this season. While the veteran driver did not make predictions about what could happen on the track, he had a prediction for what the environment what might be like: “For the grandstand, I think the whole circuit [in Barcelona] is going to be the grandstand.”