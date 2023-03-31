LSU vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch, live stream, game time for women’s Final Four

LSU and Virginia Tech will face off in the first semifinal game Friday night, battling for a spot in the NCAA women’s national championship.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air across ESPN networks. You can catch the game with a subscription to SlingTV.

The Hokies enter Friday night’s game 31-4 and are coming off an Elite Eight win against Ohio State. Friday’s game marks their first Final Four appearance in program history. Virginia Tech is currently on a 15-game winning streak and won the ACC conference tournament back on March 6. Center Elizabeth Kitley, a two-time ACC Player of the Year, is a solid force in the paint for the Hokies. Plus, you can’t forget about guard Georgia Moore who is a serious deep threat for the 3-point line. So far in the tournament she made 20 three-points and has 114 on the season.

LSU, led by head coach Kim Mulkey, are 32-2 this season. The Tigers’ fell to overall top-seeded South Carolina during the regular season and lost to Tennessee in the semifinal of the SEC tournament. The Tigers beat a two-seeded Utah in the Sweet 16 and a red-hot Miami team in the Elite Eight to fight their way to the Final Four. The matchup between Kitley and LSU sophomore Angel Reese will be one to watch. Reese is averaging 22 points per game and 17 rebounds per game in the NCAA tournament.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Iowa vs. South Carolina. The semifinals and national championship games all take place in Dallas at the American Airlines Arena. The championship game is Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch

Game: LSU vs. Virginia Tech

Tip: 7 p.m. ET approx.

TV: ESPN Networks

Stream: SlingTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: LSU -2