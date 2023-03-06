NFL’s top-5 free agent quarterbacks in 2023, ranked

We are closing in on some of the first major events of the 2023 NFL offseason. The Scouting Combine is drawing to a close, but things will really begin to pick up over the next few days, with the franchise tag window about to close, and the legal tampering period about to begin.

As we have discussed already this offseason, there is a potential for unprecedented quarterback movement in the weeks ahead. We might see playoff quarterbacks, Super Bowl quarterbacks, even a former NFL MVP finding new homes over the days to come.

So, buckle up.

Here are the top five quarterbacks in free agency, along with a few other names to monitor should situations change in the coming days.

1, Lamar Jackson

It is not every offseason that a former NFL MVP, and a quarterback to boo, is on the verge of hitting free agency, but that is the case this year. Lamar Jackson is set to hit free agency, provided a resolution is not reached between him and the Baltimore Ravens. The team could place a franchise tag on Jackson, or the two sides could come to terms on a long-term deal. Coming out of Indianapolis and the 2023 NFL Combine, there is word that the Ravens could explore using the non-exclusive franchise tag on the quarterback

Which could give teams the ability to reach agreement with Jackson, giving up a pair of first-round picks in the process.

You could imagine that any team with a need at the quarterback position would love to have Jackson in their huddle. He is a game-breaking athlete with the football in his hands, and while the knock on Jackson is that you have to run a specific offense for him to succeed, and that he is not a “pocket passer,” we here at SB Nation, along with some other outlets, have gone to great lengths to illustrate that Jackson’s play from the pocket has been much better — and more advanced — than he is given credit for.

Regardless, in an offseason with potentially historic quarterback movement on the horizon, Jackson tops the list at the position.

2. Derek Carr

It is reasonable to acknowledge that 2022 was a down year for both Derek Carr, and the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite pre-season expectations that the Raiders would contend in the AFC West — due in large part to the reunion between Carr and his favorite college wide receiver, Davante Adams — the Raiders limped to a 6-11 record and finished third in the division.

As for Carr, he posted an Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt (ANY/A) of 6.01, the second-lowest mark of his career, topping only his rookie season.

Still, over the course of his career Carr has shown that he can be a solid option at the quarterback position that a team can win with. Organizations that have a talented roster in place and are just seeking consistency at the quarterback position — glances in the direction of the New York Jets — would likely benefit from his services.

3. Geno Smith

While 2022 was a down year for Derek Carr, it was a magical one for Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks. Despite the belief that Seattle was entering a rebuilding year, the team finished with a 9-8 records and qualified for the playoffs, with Smith turning in a performance that earned him Comeback Player of the Year honors.

The veteran quarterback completed 69.8% of his passes for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns, and posted an ANY/A of 6.54, ranking him ninth in the NFL. For another look at his season, take a look at this graph from RBSDM.com, which highlights both Expected Points Added per Dropback (EPA/D) as well as Completion Percentage Over Expectation (CPOE):

Given this kind of performance, it is unlikely that Smith sees the open market. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said at the Combine in Indianapolis last week that the team is going “in the right direction” on a deal with the quarterback, and general manager John Schneider said they were “close.”

However, much like Carr, Smith makes a lot of sense for a team that is close to contending, if he somehow hits the market.

4. Daniel Jones

Rewind one year. At the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, there was a serious debate underway around the New York Giants regarding how they woudl handle their pair of picks within the top ten of the 2022 NFL Draft. Would they sit tight and take the best player? Would the new head coach and general manager decide to draft a quarterback to replace Daniel Jones? Or would they trade down with one of those picks, add a future first-round selection in this year’s draft, give themselves a potential out with Jones, and a potential shot at one of this year’s top passers in the process?

New York chose the first option, adding tackle Evan Neal and pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth and seventh picks in the first round. They did not draft a quarterback at all, nor did they give themselves a potential hedge.

It seemed bold at the time, but it is hard to call it bold now. Jones had a career season under Brian Daboll, completing 67.2% of his passes for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns, against just five interceptions. As noted during their run to the playoffs, Jones was also a weapon with his legs, as he added another 708 yards on 120 carries and seven touchdowns.

Now? Instead of talks about hedges and replacements, the Giants might be closing in on a long-term extension with Jones. The talk around Indianapolis the past few days was that there could be a contract in place with Jones in the neighborhood of $40 million per year, an amount that seemed outlandish a season ago. However, if that cannot be done, the franchise tag appears to be an option:

If the #Giants can’t get a deal done before Tuesday, they plan to put the franchise tag on Daniel Jones. That’s where things seem to be headed now, but still two days to go. From last night: https://t.co/FL61MWkxVe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 5, 2023

However, if the team and the player cannot come to terms on a deal, there will be another organization out there who might.

5. Jimmy Garoppolo

That’s right, the day is finally upon us.

Jimmy Garoppolo will not be a member of the San Francisco 49ers next season.

That was the news out of Indianapolis last week, when 49ers general manager John Lynch met with the media and stated that Garoppolo will “go play good football for someone” next year.

The bigger question now? Where might that be?

We are talking about a quarterback that, in the right environment, can help bring a team to the playoffs, and even deep into the playoffs. Garoppolo guided the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV a few years ago, and even after the organization drafted Trey Lance, it was Garoppolo who had the 49ers back in the NFC Championship Game, on the cusp of a spot in Super Bowl LVI.

With that kind of resume, there will be suitors.

Other quarterbacks to watch

Given that Jackson, Jones, and Smith could all find their way back to their respective teams over the next few days, who are the other quarterbacks to keep in mind? Jacoby Brissett, started 11 games for the Cleveland Browns this past season, while Deshaun Watson served his suspension. Over those 11 starts the Browns won just four games, but Brissett completed 64% of his passes for 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns, against just six interceptions. With the release of Carson Wentz, both he and Taylor Heinicke are now free agents. Wentz would be playing for his fourth team in as many years, so their might not be a huge market for him, but Heinicke could find some suitors, in teams looking for a backup/spot-starter type of player.

Baker Mayfield is another name to keep in mind. He showed flashes during his brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams, and there was talk in Indianapolis that in the right environment, a team could get the best out of him.

Of course, there is a certain veteran who recently retired. Maybe ... nah, we do not have to go there.