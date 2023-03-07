Is Damian Lillard capable of a 100-point night?

For most of NBA history a team scoring at least 100 points was a good night. There was a stretch of 13 years from the mid-90s to the early 2000s where the entire league averaged under 100 points. But things feel different now.

Just over 61 years ago Wilt Chamberlain had the most impressive scoring night in NBA history, scoring 100 points.

In just the last few months two NBA players scored 71 points in a game. Still seemingly miles away from Wilt’s record, but these types of games are becoming more common. Fans, however, are at least starting to think the record isn’t so untouchable anymore.

According to the latest SB Nation Reacts survey, nearly 50 percent of NBA fans think a player will eventually score 100 points again in a game.

When, exactly that record gets approached or even surpassed is anyone’s guess. There are players currently in the game that seem to at least have the ability to put up 100.

More than a third of fans think the current player who has the best chance of 100 points is Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. The Portland guard is also one of the two players that scored 71 already this season.

While the 100-point performance may not come this season, plenty of fans think those historic scoring night’s aren’t over this year.

The pure amount of players that fans think have at least a chance of putting up these historic nights may increase the chance it happens even more than initially thought. Putting these stars head-to-head would seem to set up an opportunity to watch two of the game’s best push each other to new heights.

Whenever, and IF ever it happens, there are guaranteed to be old NBA fans that absolutely hate it. But that’s a survey for another day.

