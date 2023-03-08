Complete March Madness schedule for the men’s 2023 NCAA tournament

The 2023 men’s NCAA tournament begins on March 14 in Dayton, Ohio and continues through to the Final Four and national championship game in Houston.

The complete bracket will be revealed during the selection show on Sunday, March 12 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

Here is the complete schedule for March Madness below:

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12 (6 p.m. ET on CBS)

First Four: March 14-15

First round: March 16-17

Second round: March 18-19

Sweet 16: March 23-24

Elite Eight: March 25-26

Final Four: April 1

NCAA championship game: April 3

Last year, No. 1 seed Kansas beat No. 8 seed North Carolina in the national championship game. Plus, don’t forget about the great Cinderella story of Saint Peter’s. The school gained many new fans as the Peacocks, a 15-seed, made it all the way to the Elite Eight round, losing to the Tar Heels to end their historic March Madness run.

This year’s tournament will take place in 15 different locations.

2023 Men’s NCAA Tournament schedule 2023 DATES ROUND CITY, STATE VENUE 2023 DATES ROUND CITY, STATE VENUE March 14-15 First Four Dayton, OH UD Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Orlando, FL Amway Center March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Albany, NY MVP Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Denver, CO Ball Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum March 23 & 25 West Regional Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena March 23 & 25 East Regional New York, NY Madison Square Garden March 24 & 26 Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center March 24 & 26 South Regional Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center April 1 & 3 Final Four Houston, TX NRG Stadium

A total of 68 teams will make the tournament field. Of those 64, 32 are automatic qualifiers from conference tournament winners. SB Nation made predictions for every league.

For current NCAA tournament bracket predictions, follow SB Nation's best source for Bracketology, Blogging the Bracket.