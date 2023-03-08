Complete March Madness schedule for the women’s 2023 NCAA tournament

The 2023 women’s NCAA tournament will begin on March 15 with First Four games. The Women’s Final Four will take place in Dallas, Texas on March 31, with the national title game set for April 2.

The complete bracket will be announced on March 12 at 8 p.m. on ESPN during the selection show. Odds will be available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Last year, South Carolina defeated UConn to take home the national title. This year’s South Carolina squad led by Dawn Stanley have dominated throughout the season, finishing 32-0.

2023 NCAA women’s tournament schedule

Below is the complete schedule for the 2023 tournament:

Selections are Sunday, March 12 (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

The First Four games are Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16

The first round is Friday and Saturday, March 17-18

The second round is Sunday and Monday, March 19-20

The Sweet 16 is Friday and Saturday, March 24-25

The Elite 8 is Sunday and Monday, March 26-27

The Final Four is Friday, March 31

The national championship game is Sunday, April 2

Locations

The first and second round games will be at various host site locations. The Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA and the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greensville, S.C will host Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games. The Women’s Final Four and national championship game will take place in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center.