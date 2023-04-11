Talented Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones isn’t a finished product, but his ceiling is high

Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones anchored the Bulldogs’ offensive line during their national championship run in 2022, and he has the potential to do the same at the next level. Jones arrived at Georgia as a much-hyped recruit and had two very strong years at the school after redshirting as a freshman.

Jones is still developing, but he has a proven track record of performance and improvement, and he can quickly become a reliable starter in the NFL.

Broderick Jones is a nasty people-mover at offensive tackle

Jones possesses the kinds of intangibles that NFL coaches will absolutely love. He looks to punish people on every play, and he approaches each snap with a plan in mind to make that happen. As a run blocker, Jones wins with both finesse and power. He can move a defender laterally and drive him backward all in one motion.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jones had 12 big-time blocks in the run game, which tied for second among all collegiate tackles. Jones moves well enough to mirror top-end edge rushers, although he may struggle initially in that area at the next level. Once he gets his mitts on a player, however, he rarely lets him get away. Jones earned an 84.1 grade from PFF in pass protection in 2022, which ranked eighth in the country.

Jones has terrific natural power that he generates from his lower body and focuses acutely through his upward strike to jar defenders at the jump. He ticks a lot of athletic boxes, and he’s got the right mindset to thrive.

Jones needs to refine his technique to maximize his abilities

While his hand strike is powerful, his hand placement is inconsistent. Because it looks so devastating when everything is in sync and his hands land where they’re intended, we know he still doesn’t do it as frequently as he should. The good news is that hand placement is very coachable, and Jones has shown the ability to learn and grow.

Jones also has a bad habit of bending at the waist and dipping his head at the point of contact. All of these flaws lead to a surprising lack of consistent engagement with defenders for an athletic lineman with his type of mindset. He wants to finish an opponent to the ground, but he needs to latch on first.

Broderick Jones highlights

Broderick Jones’s 2023 NFL Combine Results

No offensive lineman ran a faster 40-yard dash than Jones, who did so in 4.97 seconds. And while that isn’t the greatest indicator of success for a lineman, it’s a real sign of Jones’s athleticism. His 10-yard split of 1.74 seconds was tied for fifth in his class, and he was near the middle of his group with a vertical jump of 30 inches and a broad jump of 9 feet. He did not participate in the other key drills at the combine, but Jones’s athleticism and strength are apparent on tape.

What others are saying about Broderick Jones

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein provided some more information in his detailed breakdown of the Georgia champion:

Ultra-athletic tackle prospect with the size, length and potential to develop into a plus starter on the left side. Jones’ frame and technique both are in the developmental phase. His entry into block fits can be a little disjointed. He needs to improve his punch accuracy and timing to make the most of his length in pass protection. Jones is very talented at working into space and landing a block to help spring the running game. He has the nimble feet to mirror or recover against the rush. Jones isn’t a finished product, but his physical and athletic gifts allow for a projection as a good, long-time starter.

Jones is still young and developing as a player, and although offensive linemen take some time to fully mature, he’s ahead of schedule given the program he’s coming from. There’s little about Jones’s game that shouldn’t be fixed at the next level, and that’s worth getting excited about.