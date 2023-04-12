Kyle Kuzma vs. Spencer Dinwiddie is the most random beef of the NBA playoffs

Y’all know that tweet that says the NBA has gone zero days without drama?

Well, yeah the NBA cannot go a single day without drama, with today’s main characters being Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie and Washington’s Kyle Kuzma.

Let’s back up: Dinwiddie and Kuzma used to be teammates, with Dinwiddie and Kuzma being teammates on the Wizards after Dinwiddie was traded there in 2021-2022. Dinwiddie would then leave and join the Dallas Mavericks, while Kuzma stayed in Washington.

Fast forward to January, when the Wizards defeated the Mavericks 127-126. Dinwiddie had 20 points and eight assists, while Kuzma poured in 30 points and ultimately got the W. Dinwiddie was asked about the Wizards after the game, and had this to say.

Spencer Dinwiddie after Mavs' loss to Wizards: "For them, it’s a showcase. They're over there trying to get paid, not trying to play winning basketball. For a team that has real aspirations and has an MVP, went to the conference finals last year, we have to be better to a man." — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) January 25, 2023

The next day, Kuzma fired back, and boy did he not miss.

The funny thing is they don’t play winning basketball ✌ ✌ ✌ https://t.co/O4klCwulLG — kuz (@kylekuzma) January 25, 2023

Now, come along with us as Dinwiddie finally responds after (/checks notes) three months. On the “Run It Back” show on FanDuel TV, Dinwiddie finally got the chance to respond.

“You’re probably not even a third star really on a good team, because if you were the Lakers probably would have kept you.”



Spencer Dinwiddie didn’t hold back on Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/QmrFRzanpI — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 12, 2023

Starting off the response with “my agent told me not to respond” is never a good move. It means you’re walking down a road that everyone has told you not to go down, yet you sprint down the path with a blindfold on, unable to realize the snare trap you’re walking into.

The most viral quote from the segment is this one: “You’re probably not even a third star really on a good team, because if you were the Lakers probably would have kept you.” A significant blow dealt by words, but not a game ender. It’s a combo move, but you’re not in a health event yet.

Well, Kyle Kuzma definitely heard what was said, and has probably been holding onto this for ages, because WHEW BOY he went after Dinwiddie.

Ok so since I’m so “famous” @FanDuelTV & @SDinwiddie_25 let me give you all some clout. I’m usually unbothered but things on the internet but I will not allow this delusional guy to continue to talk about my teammates and I.



Here’s a thread: — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023

In a six tweet thread, Kuzma basically destroys every argument Dinwiddie makes, big line by big line. The “insecurity is loud” comment Dinwiddie used? Kuzma flipped it and dunked on him using his own words.

1.) insecurity is loud?



The wizards & I have so much real estate on Dinshittie island. This guy got signed by a team 60ms and was traded before the following season was over. ( ) — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023

Not to mention, he called that man “Dinshittie”.

Dinshittie.

I would simply never recover, because that name is lasting forever. Whatever Dinwiddie does, someone with 48 followers on Twitter is going to comment that and ratio him, and for good reason.

He also said Dinwiddie was dribbled around the league like a basketball, which again, if we’re comparing this to a video game, Kuz is on a combo breaker right now and Dinwiddie cannot defend.

Much like the Mavericks this year.

I’ll let y’all go through each tweet, but this one might be my favorite.

And last but not least!



6.) The only way you’ll ever be worth your contract is if the NBA finally gives you your wish of getting paid in crypto *check the markets*



Enjoy the clicks!



Go @sixers !!! — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023

What a combo ender. This is like Shawn Michaels tuning up the band and nailing the Sweet Chin Music. This is the ultimate finish, the cinematic one that makes you real mad that you lost because now you have to see your character get brutalized and blown up in 4K.

It’s a shame neither of these teams are in the playoffs, but I know how we can solve this: celebrity boxing.

Dinwiddie vs. Kuzma.

Just let them fight it out and see who wins, it’ll be fun for everyone.