Jalen Hurts just got paid. Here’s what he should spend the money on

If you haven’t heard, Jalen Hurts just got a whole lot richer.

$255 million richer, to be exact.





The #Eagles and Jalen Hurts agreed to terms on a 5-year, $255M contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.@AgentNicoleLynn did the deal, which includes $179.304M in guarantees and a no-trade clause. pic.twitter.com/UNzVumGgoA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023

With Jalen Hurts signing a massive contract extension, it got me to thinking: What on Earth could you possibly buy with $255 million? With I myself not being a superstar QB in the NFL, I’ve never seen a million dollars, let alone $255 million. However, I do have some pretty good ideas on how I would spend $255 million. So maybe if Hurts is reading this, he can make some very sound investments in very important items.

A French castle

If you shop with Sotheby’s International Realty, you’ll find this wonderful castle located in Le Vesinet, France. 21,527 square feet and 11 bedrooms of home that’s complete with a cinema room, an indoor pool and gym. It also has a squash court, if you’re a fan of the game of squash. The castle was built in 1900 by Arthur Schweitzer, poet Robert de Montesquiou stayed in the same castle from 1908-1921. It’s also only a breezy $41 million, you’ll have change to pay French tax!

If Hurts wants to relax in the offseason, get away from all the noise of football, he can take rest in the north central region of France and enjoy the peace and quiet from a literal castle.

The most expensive sword on Earth

If you’ve followed my work, you know we had to include a sword here. The most expensive sword I found is the Samurai Taichi, worth $100 million. It’s said to be the most expensive katana ever made, and belonged to one of Japan’s most famous daimyo in the 16th century.

One of the Seven Spears of Shizugatake, Fukushima Masanori was the owner of said blade, and brought it with him through many wars and battles. The taichi is still in perfect shape today, so if Hurts wants to keep a historic blade in his house just in case, you know, an orangutan decides to challenge him in battle with a sword, he can be prepared.

A literal Eagle

So, according to the Migratory Bird Treaty act, it might actually be illegal to own a pet eagle. However, Kevin Hart said he bought a pet eagle for $16.5 million, so we’re going to roll with that.

Jalen Hurts is now the face of the franchise, so why not own an Eagle to put the icing on the cake? You know what, with that contract, he could own multiple Eagles, and give them to teammates. Or maybe he can just own all the Eagles himself, and have a horde of Eagles as backup in a battle.

Imagine running out the tunnel with a flock of Eagles, it would be badass.

A 2-Day stay on the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser

The Galactic Starcruiser is Disney World’s newest addition to their resort packages, and hoo buddy it’s expensive to stay there. A 2-day stay (the maximum they allow) is around $4,809, which includes food and a ticket to Galaxy’s Edge in Hollywood Studios. You have to pay extra for alcoholic beverages but I’m sure Hurts can afford it.

In fact, he could afford to stay on the Galactic Starcruiser for quite literally every day of the rest of his contract if he chooses to.

I know that priorities might force him away from the Starcruiser, but if he ever wanted to be a Jedi and create his own lightsaber while practically living the life of someone in Star Wars he can do so.

Me personally, I would go do that in a heartbeat.

Jalen Hurts has the literal world in his hands with $255 million in tow, but this is just how I would advise him to spend his money.