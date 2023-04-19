Versatile WR Jayden Reed’s size concerns will knock him down draft boards

In yet another NFL Draft where wide receiver beauty is in the eye of the draft card holder, it’s easy to see why a team will fall in love with Michigan State star Jayden Reed on Day 2. A three-year starter for the Spartans, Reed left school as one of the most prolific receivers and kick returners in team history. Reed was twice named second-team All-Big Ten, and he was a standout at this year’s Senior Bowl.

Like many of this year’s receiver prospects, there are some nitpicks teams will have with Reed. However, his velocity as a runner, tracking ability on deep routes and overall competitive attitude toward the position make Reed an enticing option for NFL offenses.

Jayden Reed is an athletic playmaker with versatility for the modern game

Despite a late transition to full-time wide receiver in high school, Reed plays the position at a high level. His best season came in 2021, during which he generated 1674 all-purpose yards and scored 13 touchdowns. He has the speed to threaten defenses deep, and he’s a skilled enough route runner to create separation at all three levels. Reed creates that separation with boxer-like feet and a varied tempo. When he finds that chance to break away, he does so in a hurry. When he sees a window to settle into, he gives the quarterback a great target.

Reed measured 5’11 and 187 pounds at the NFL Combine, but he plays as well as anyone at the catch point. His laser focus is also an asset in tracking deep passes downfield, as evidenced by his nine touchdown catches on passes of 20-plus yards the previous two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. Although Reed’s overall play strength might be an issue at the next level, he is a threat with the ball in his hands after the catch.

Jayden Reed was a highlight machine in East Lansing.



We asked the former @MSU_Football WR to rank his 5️⃣ favorite plays. pic.twitter.com/Cu5SfrxLHS — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 12, 2023

Teams will also be able to utilize his ball-carrier skills on end-arounds and reverses and in the return game. Reed returned 39 punts for 581 yards (14.9 average) and three touchdowns during his college career; he also fielded 48 kickoffs for 841 yards (17.5). To top it all off, Reed threw a 25-yard touchdown pass last season for the Spartans. Pair Reed with an imaginative coach like Kyle Shanahan, and he could become a very dangerous secondary offensive weapon.

Will Jayden Reed’s physical limitations hold him back?

While Reed’s athletic abilities should transition to the next level, his actual size and length could become an issue. According to MockDraftable, Reed’s arm length of 30.5 inches is in the 14th percentile (shorter than 86 percent) of wide receiver prospects dating back to 1999. His hand size of 9 1/8 inches falls in the 30th percentile, and his height and weight are on the low side as well.

Now, in terms of height and weight, this is a (physically) small class of receiver prospects, so Reed isn’t really a negative outlier in that way. And some teams may choose to believe in Reed’s outstanding resume as a contested, tight-window receiver and feel better about his arm length and hand size. Still, NFL teams have standards for all of these measurables, and there’s no denying that Reed is on the small side in some critical ones.

His overall play strength may not be great enough for a heavy role early on. When Reed faced direct contact at the line of scrimmage he was routinely delayed in his timing and struggled to win himself free.

Jayden Reed highlights

Jayden Reed’s 2023 NFL Combine results

Overall, Reed’s combine performance could be considered a bit of a letdown. His 4.45-second 40-yard dash is absolutely nothing to sneeze at, and he carries that speed to the field, but it was still in the middle of the pack among his fellow prospects. His vertical of 33.5” and broad jump of 121” were tied for fourth- and fifth-lowest, respectively, among combine receivers. Those numbers don’t indicate the type of explosion that NFL teams like to see in smaller receivers.

What others are saying about Jayden Reed

After generating a large amount of buzz at the Senior Bowl, Reed has slowly been gaining popularity as a Day 2 weapon. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein compared Reed to Eagles receiver Greg Ward in his scouting report and had this to say about him:

“Utility wideout with the ability to take snaps at multiple receiver positions while offering both kickoff and punt return talent. Reed looks smaller in many of his matchups, but he is rarely deterred by size. He’s too tight-hipped for stop-start routes on the tree, but he operates with good route speed and should improve his ability to separate with additional development and experience on the next level. His ball skills and feel for positioning on deep throws and jump balls are unquestioned. Limiting his focus drops on short and intermediate throws will be critical to becoming a long-term NFL contributor.”

As is often the case with the NFL Draft, Reed’s fortunes will likely be determined by where he ends up. If he finds a home in an open, pass-oriented offense like Jacksonville or Detroit, he could become an instant fan favorite. Reed has multiple paths to value for teams, but the physical limitations are going to push him down the board. He’ll likely go late on Day 2 or early Day 3, but don’t be surprised if an offensive-minded team ranks him a bit higher.