NFL Draft cornerback rankings: Loaded class features multiple first-round picks

The 2023 NFL Draft is loaded at the cornerback position. It arguably possesses more depth than any other position in the class. NFL defenses must roster standout cornerbacks to counteract high-octane passing offenses. Several cornerbacks will attract first-round status as a result.

This year’s cornerback class welcomes talents of all shapes and sizes. Franchises that prefer athletic outliers will identify prospects that satisfy their requirements. Teams that prefer technicians will have options, too. With that said, SB Nation presents their positional rankings for the cornerback group voted on by our group of NFL Draft writers.

1. Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Christian Gonzalez possesses outstanding athletic traits to play the position. The 6’1, 197-pound Gonzalez put forth eye-popping explosion at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine by leaping a 41.5-inch vertical and 133-inch broad jump. Gonzalez is a press-man cornerback that utilizes his length to suffocate opposing wide receivers at the line of scrimmage. Gonzalez is light on his feet with flawless change-of-direction ability. Gonzalez is our top-ranked cornerback as a result.

2. Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Devon Witherspoon doesn’t possess desirable physical traits at 5’1, 181 pounds, but what Witherspoon lacks in size and stature, he makes up for with technical refinement. Witherspoon is an experienced three-year starter with 25 career pass breakups under his belt. The Pensacola, Florida, native is extremely competitive at the catch point. Witherspoon is an aggressive and physical cover man that played in Illinois’ pro-style defense. Witherspoon is versatile enough to play both inside and outside, a trait that adds value to his overall profile. Witherspoon may be the first cornerback drafted (and two of our voters put him in the one spot).

3. Joey Porter, Jr., Penn State

Joey Porter Jr. received one first-place vote in our rankings. It’s easy to understand why. The son of former Pittsburgh Steeler legend Joey Porter, Porter Jr. has legitimate NFL bloodlines. Porter possesses 34-inch arms with a near 81-inch wingspan. Historically, Porter Jr. is in the 99th percentile of both metrics. Porter uses his elite physical tools to gain a quick advantage against receivers post-snap. He must continue refining his technique, but he has every trait necessary to develop into a Pro Bowl cornerback.

4. Deonte Banks, Maryland

Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks was the unanimous No. 4 ranked cornerback throughout our rankings. Banks is a rocked-up prospect (6’0, 197 lbs.) that experienced a breakout campaign in 2022. Banks solidified himself as a top cornerback in the nation by recording eight pass breakups and one interception. Banks is physical in press coverage, and he possesses reactive athleticism to recover and compete when the ball’s in flight.

5. Cam Smith, South Carolina

Cam Smith has been somewhat lost in the shuffle throughout the pre-draft process. Smith may be a victim of his own success as a prospect that’s been on the NFL draft radar for several years. Smith was battle-tested in the SEC as a physical corner that approaches every matchup with the swagger and confidence of a Pro Bowl defender. Smith is a twitchy athlete with quick feet and ideal click-and-close ability. Smith is a smooth processor with terrific play recognition. Smith could earn first-round status.

6. Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi St

NFL defenses that crave takeaways will be smitten with Emmanuel Forbes. Forbes departs Mississippi State with 20 career pass breakups, 14 interceptions, and an FBS-record six pick-six touchdowns. Forbes is long and wiry, but his instincts in zone coverage lead to game-changing plays. Forbes profiles as an immediate contributor at the next level.

7. Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Much like Kelee Ringo’s muddied draft stock, our voter rankings were all over the place. One voter ranked Ringo 5th and another ranked him 12th. League-wide opinions are just as wide-ranging. Ringo checks boxes from a height-weight-speed perspective. Ringo ran a blazing 4.36 in the 40-yard dash. Ringo is prone to focus lapses in relation to his technique, but his rare athletic traits keep him competitive throughout every rep.

8. Clark Phillips III, Utah

“It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.” Mark Twain may have been describing Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III. Phillips lacks ideal height at 5’9, but he’s extremely physical and competitive. Phillips plays with the temperament of an NFL-hopeful that’s been called “undersized” at every stop. Phillips strung together years of standout tape at Utah, including impressive showings against USC receivers Drake London and Jordan Addison. Write off Phillips at your own peril.

9. DJ Turner, Michigan

Michigan’s DJ Turner may have been the most impressive cornerback at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Turner’s 4.26 in the 40-yard dash was the fastest result in Indianapolis. The tape matches the testing. Turner is an athletically gifted cornerback on film that relies on oily hips to stay within the hip pocket of opposing receivers. Turner is undersized with short arms, but his athletic profile screams top-64 selection.

10. Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (FL)

Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson did his pre-draft stock a favor via a standout showing at this year’s Senior Bowl. Stevenson is a physical press-man cornerback that utilizes 81st-percentile arm length (32 3/8”) to disrupt pass catchers at the line of scrimmage. Stevenson addressed questions regarding his long speed by running an acceptable 4.45 in the 40-yard dash. Stevenson is an ascending prospect who’s best football is ahead of him.

11. Julius Brents, Kansas St.

Julius Brents is a 6’3, 202-pound cornerback that leaped a 41.5-inch vertical (96th percentile) and 138-inch (99th percentile) broad jump. Brents ran a silly 6.63 3-cone (93rd percentile) and possesses 98th-percentile arm length (34 inches). Brents is a create-a-player cornerback that plays as physical as he sounds. Brents loves to compete at the catch point. His matchups against TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston were of the must-watch variety. Brents triggers downhill in the run game and doesn’t shy away from contact. Brents is a candidate to be a surprise first-rounder.

12. Darius Rush, South Carolina

Darius Rush was arguably the top-performing cornerback at the Senior Bowl. Rush attached a jetpack to his pre-draft stock as a result and is now flirting with top-100 selection status. Rush is an instinctive zone-coverage cornerback. Rush drives forward from his landmarks to contend with a rare sense of urgency.

13. Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

Kyu Blu Kelly plays with the type of football instincts that reflect his academic status at a prestigious institution like Stanford. Kelly may be the most patient and decisive cornerback in the 2023 NFL Draft. He relies on crisp technique to stay in phase with his coverage assignment. Kelly carries plug-and-play potential.

14. Riley Moss, Iowa

Riley Moss is an excellent fit for NFL defenses that execute zone-heavy concepts. Moss utilized instincts in zone to record 26 career pass breakups and 11 interceptions throughout an illustrious career at Iowa. Moss has legit long speed with a background in track and field. Moss is a sound defender who will also contribute via special teams.

15. Garrett Williams, Syracuse

Garrett Williams unfortunately suffered a torn ACL seven games into his 2022 campaign. Williams is currently ahead of his rehabilitation schedule, which leaves room for hope that Williams will avoid the PUP list as a first-year defender. Williams is a physical cornerback that loves to play through contact and tackle.

16. Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

Jakorian Bennett enjoyed a huge showing at the combine. Bennett ran the second-fastest 40 at 4.30 seconds. Bennett also leaped a 40.5-inch vertical and 133-inch broad jump. Bennett took a winding road to the 2023 NFL Draft that included a JUCO pit-stop at Hutchinson Community College. Bennett is versatile enough to play nickel corner and safety, the latter of which may be his best long-term positional fit.