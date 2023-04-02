SB Nation’s Twitter account is down due to technical difficulties

You may have noticed that the SB Nation Twitter account is currently down, with a screen saying the account doesn’t exist. Unfortunately, we are going through some technical issues with the account. We are discussing the issues with Twitter customer support and hope to have the account back up as soon as possible.
In the meantime, there’s still a whole lot of sports going on at the moment. You can continue following SB Nation at Instagram. Additionally, here are some of the team accounts to follow for the huge moments we’ll see this week.
- For LSU coverage in the women’s national title game: And The Valley Shook
- For Iowa coverage in the women’s national title game: Black Heart Gold Pants
- For Wrestlemania coverage: Cageside Seats
- For UConn coverage in the men’s national title game: The UConn Blog
- For San Diego State coverage in the men’s national title game: Mountain West Connection
- For general coverage of the men’s national title game: Mid-Major Madness
We’ll update this as we continue working to get @sbnation back up and running.
