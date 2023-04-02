SB Nation’s Twitter account is down due to technical difficulties

You may have noticed that the SB Nation Twitter account is currently down, with a screen saying the account doesn’t exist. Unfortunately, we are going through some technical issues with the account. We are discussing the issues with Twitter customer support and hope to have the account back up as soon as possible.

In the meantime, there’s still a whole lot of sports going on at the moment. You can continue following SB Nation at Instagram. Additionally, here are some of the team accounts to follow for the huge moments we’ll see this week.

We’ll update this as we continue working to get @sbnation back up and running.