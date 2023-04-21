5 first-round NFL Draft prospects who have All-Pro potential

Every team in the NFL wants to find the right balance between safety, risk, and payoff when it comes to their first-round picks. They’re not all going to work out for every team. In fact, in most years, most of them don’t.

But I’m here today to be the guiding light for those NFL teams looking to say, “I don’t need to risk it for the biscuit. I’m going to play it safe and still be the hero.”

If an NFL team wants to hit a home run in the first round without having to weigh dozens of variables and play the “pros vs. cons” game, look no further than the five names below who I’ve deemed the five safest players in this year’s NFL draft.

1.) EDGE Will Anderson, Alabama

Despite all of the defensive talent that has come through the Crimson Tide under Nick Saban, Anderson is the lone true edge rusher who is set to get taken in the first round during his 15-year tenure. Guys like Daron Payne and and Jonathan Allen definitely got after quarterbacks, but they’re much more physically aligned with interior defenders compared to guys who make their money bending around offensive tackles.

So with no first-round history on Alabama edge rushers, how can I feel this confident in Anderson? Well, every other frontline defender from the Tide to play for Saban who also went in the first round has been a solid-to-great player in the NFL. Guys like Marcell Dareus and Quinnen Williams also come to mind. So I guess what I’m saying is, historically speaking, what is more likely to happen: Anderson becomes a bust or he goes on to play 10-plus years in the NFL? I’d be willing to bet the farm on the latter.

2.) Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

There wasn’t a smoother operator at the NFL Combine this year than Gonzalez, who seemed to float and glide through every test and on-field drill he went through.

The 6’1, 197-pounder recorded a 4.38 40-yard time and sailed to 41.5” in the vertical jump a this year’s combine, and his recent pro day performance all but wrapped up his place as the draft’s top cornerback.

Teams looking for the next Sauce Gardner shouldn’t bet the farm on Gonzalez being at that level as a rookie, but he’s a plug-and-play starter for a number of teams, even some of those with a tried-and-true starting three at the position already.

Christian Gonzalez read this play like a BOOK



Several NFL scouts believe Gonzalez is a “sure shot” Top-10 pick in the Draft.



The Oregon CB has instincts for DAYS. pic.twitter.com/LIFI7t72PP — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 27, 2023

3.) TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Some team in this year’s draft is going to end up pulling the trigger on Mayer in the first round and the selection will be met with the most lukewarm reception you’ll ever see.

Mayer is not an outstanding athlete by any means. His performance was about as expected at this year’s combine while still being a bit underwhelming compared to the rash of uber-athletic pass catchers at the position.

Regardless, whichever team drafts him is getting a minimum of 10 solid years of production out of Mayer. There’s a reason his prominent NFL comp this draft season has been former Cowboys legend Jason Witten. He’s going to get the job done down-in and down-out; just don’t go and expect fireworks while he’s doing it.

4.) IOL O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Another not-so-flashy selection, but that’s what you get with stellar offensive linemen. They simply do their job, day-in and day-out, and it isn’t until you look at the finer details that you realize a guy hasn’t given up a sack in over 1,500 pass block snaps. That simply does not happen, even when it comes to the most elite prospects.

The 6’5, 330-pound Torrence is built like a Mack truck with an immense chest and arms that resemble pillars in ancient Greek architecture. Just from the eye test alone, he’s one of the most physically intimidating lineman in this draft class. He’s got solid length with 33.75” arms, but it’s his massive 11 1/4” hands that truly grab you (pun intended).

Any team that needs a new starting guard should sprint to the podium with this pick.

After a strong pro day today, #Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence has aced the pre-draft process. The bump up in competition to the SEC didn’t phase him. Reminds me a lot of pre-injury Brandon Brooks.



My favorite team fit for him: pic.twitter.com/RdIHplbMdx — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 30, 2023

5.) RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

The consensus top running back in the draft, they don’t make them like Robinson every year. In fact, he’s probably the most complete back to come out since Saquon Barkley in 2017. Aside from the one fluky non-contact injury that ended his 2020 campaign after just two games, Barkley has recorded at least 1,300 yards of offense in three of his four seasons where he played at least 13 games. The lone outlier season was in 2021 coming off his torn ACL the year prior.

In three seasons with the Longhorns, Robinson recorded 4,215 yards of offense (3,410 rushing, 805 receiving) and 41 total touchdowns (33 rushing, eight receiving). He possesses an elite combination of size (215 pounds) and speed (4.46 40) with the rare production that would have made any running back go in the top five 10 to 15 years ago.

The past few drafts have shown that the running back position is best utilized by grabbing one early and getting the most out of them before they’re due for a second contract. Right now, guys like Breece Hall (2022), Kenneth Walker (2022), and Travis Etienne (2021) are living their best lives with their respective teams and I firmly believe Robinson is the next guy to come in and make an immediate impact with his next club.