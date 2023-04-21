The 12 best offensive tackles in the 2023 NFL Draft, ranked

NFL offenses prioritize high-level offensive tackle play. Poor protection doomed several young quarterbacks around the league throughout the 2022 campaign. Upgrades are of the utmost importance, particularly for high-volume passing offenses. Offensive tackles should fly off the board during the 2023 NFL Draft as a result.

Several tackles could be drafted within the opening 10 selections. Georgia’s Broderick Jones, Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, Tennessee’s Darnell Wright and Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. are among the first-round contenders. With that said, SB Nation presents their positional rankings for the cornerback group voted on by our group of NFL Draft writers.

12. Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

Morris will appeal to NFL franchises searching for versatility on Day Three. Morris possesses high-level experience at both left and right tackle. Morris’ next offensive line coach will appreciate an opportunity to work with his moldable traits. Morris possesses arms longer than 35”. Morris’ athletic traits were on display at the combine via a 111-inch broad jump and 5.10 40-yard dash result with an impressive 1.73 10-yard split. Morris’ game has zero athletic limitations.

11. Tyler Steen, Alabama

A transfer from Vanderbilt, Steen proved he could play at the highest level imaginable following his move to Alabama. Steen has flashed consistent improvement throughout what’s been an underrated collegiate career. Steen possesses massive 10.5-inch hands that he uses to latch onto defenders. Steen showcased raw strength via 31 bench press reps. I’ve spoken with scouts that have a top-50 grade on Steen.

10. Blake Freeland, BYU

Freeland is a rare athlete, and I do mean rare. At the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Freeland leaped a 37-inch vertical (99th percentile) and 120-inch broad jump (99th percentile). Freeland also ran a 4.98 result in the 40-yard dash (93rd percentile). Freeland is an urgent run blocker that should appeal to NFL offenses that run zone blocking schemes. There’s plenty of appeal for Freeland in a Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan-type offense.

9. Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

A little bit of a mixed bag, Duncan landed as high as seven and as low as 12 in our panel’s individual rankings. Duncan entered the fall as a potential top-32 prospect, but spotty showings against big-name opponents muddied his pre-draft stock. Duncan is an excellent athlete with long-term starting potential at left tackle. Duncan has some technical inconsistencies to clean up, but his ceiling is extremely high so long as he continues to show progress.

8. Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

Mauch is a candidate to play all five positions at the next level. Mauch makes our tackle rankings because that’s where the majority of his experience occurred throughout an impressive tenure at North Dakota State. It’s worth acknowledging that Mauch has 5th-percentile arm length (32 3/8”), which makes him an interior-only player for some franchises. Mauch played guard and center at this year’s Senior Bowl. Some NFL executives believe Mauch can flourish at tackle despite size deficiencies.

7. Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

Bergeron is a supremely athletic prospect with experience at both left and right tackle. Bergeron is an easy lateral mover that makes him an ideal fit for zone blocking concepts. Christian Darrisaw and Laremy Tunsil are among Bergeron’s athletic comparisons according to MockDraftable. Bergeron is a tad undersized with just 33.75-inch arms, but he possesses plenty of appealing traits.

6. Dawand Jones, Ohio State

You won’t find a more physically imposing tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft than the 6’8, 374-pound Jones. It goes without saying that Jones possesses rare size and length as a massive, powerful blocker. An absolute mauler in the run game, Jones plays with controlled aggression. Jones is plug-and-play at right tackle, which should appeal to Super Bowl contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, who both happen to have a need at the position.

5. Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Harrison is a long and athletic tackle that ran the 40 in a blazing 4.98 seconds. Harrison entered the 2023 NFL Draft as a two-year starter at left tackle for Oklahoma. Harrison has been battle-tested at the highest level, and he consistently flashed the foot speed necessary to mirror opposing EDGE rushers. Harrison is especially light on his feet and is always looking to punish second-level defenders. Harrison may immediately compete for a starting gig.

4. Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Darnell Wright possesses high-level experience at both left and right tackle, making him a universal fit for all 32 franchises. Wright attached a jetpack to his pre-draft stock with a standout performance at this year’s Senior Bowl. Wright is an underrated candidate to be the first tackle drafted on Thursday.

3. Broderick Jones, Georgia

One of our evaluators picked Jones as the top tackle in the class. Jones made 15 starts for the 2022 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. Jones is an incredible athlete that ran the 40-yard dash in 4.97 seconds. Johnson’s flawless movement skills are especially on display when searching for second-and-third level defenders to punish in space. Johnson possesses rare grip strength in his 10 5/8-inch hands. The rep is over once Jones latches on.

2. Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Johnson received more first-place votes than the top player on our list. Johnson flawlessly moved from right guard in 2021 to left tackle in 2022, proving he could protect the blindside at the next level. Johnson possesses elite length, which he uses to create separation between himself and opposing pass rushers. Johnson is an excellent athlete with easy movement skills. Johnson’s lower-body explosion was on display via a 110-inch broad jump at the NFL Scouting Combine.

1. Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

There is little debate Skoronski is a dominant offensive lineman, but there was a debate about where to rate him. He’s the top-rated interior offensive lineman and offensive tackle. Skoronski has really short arms in the fourth percentile at 32.25”. Skoronski’s pro club would be wise to test him at tackle while finding comfort in possessing the fallback option of kicking him inside to guard.