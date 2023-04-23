Central Michigan’s Lew Nichols III can be an every-down running back in the NFL

In most draft classes, it is possible to find starting-caliber running backs on Day 3, as the position is usually loaded with competent players. This year is no exception, considering the incredible depth of the running back class. However, there is one guy nobody is talking about, but has the chance to become a star in the NFL; Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III.

Nichols burst onto the scene early in his collegiate career, being named the MAC Freshman of the Year in 2020. Nichols won the Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2021, and he was a First Team All-MAC selection the same year, recording over 2,100 scrimmage yards that season alone.

There is no denying Nichols’ talent, but is he truly a difference-making prospect suited for the NFL?

Reasons to buy in to Lew Nichols III

Nichols is a well-built running back with a low center of gravity. He displays excellent vision to and through the hole, and his balance through contact is nothing short of impressive. While Nichols may not have elite speed, he has more than enough to dominate at his size. If he had been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, I would have expected a 40 time in the low 4.5s, which is plenty fast for a 220-pound running back.

When you watch his tape, his acceleration through the hole is surprisingly good. Once he finds a hole, he can hit it and get through it in a hurry. However, he is in no hurry to hit a hole, consistently displaying patience as he waits for the blocks to form in front of him. Nichols also displays strong instincts as a runner, always seeming to have a sense as to where a hole is going to open up.

On top of Nichols’ ability as a runner, he is a reliable pass protector and receiver. He does a great job picking up blocks in the backfield and utilizing his dense frame to his advantage. As a receiver, Nichols rarely drops a ball, and his decisiveness in the open field makes him difficult to bring down after the catch. If given the opportunity to display all these skills at the NFL level, he will get playing time early in his career.

Reasons for concern with Lew Nichols III

Many of the concerns with running backs simply come down to the style of back you are looking for. For instance, he is not a guy who is going to stop on a dime at the second level, make a linebacker whiff, and be back at full speed in half a second. Then again, for a running back his style, it is not the end of the world. One concern that may affect his overall ceiling is his inability to put it into second gear when he cuts upfield. He has one level of running speed, and that speed does not fluctuate much, neither up nor down.

A minor problem I’ve come across with Nichols is holding the football in the wrong hand. When running outside the shoulder of a block, Nichols does not pay attention to which hand the ball is in, and on occasion, the ball will be in the hand closest to the block. It did not hurt him in college, but in the NFL, any defender who can disengages from that block will have a golden opportunity to strip the ball. It is a minor and relatively easy fix Nichols can likely get hammered out as early as rookie minicamp. Nonetheless, it is something to keep an eye on moving forward.

Lew Nichols tape and highlights

Athletic testing numbers for Lew Nichols III

Nichols was not invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, but at his pro day, he measured in at 5’9, 222 pounds, recorded 22 bench reps as well as a 37” vertical. I would have liked to see him run a 40, but I do not believe there is a major speed concern with him, as some analysts do.

What others are saying about Lew Nichols III

Here is a portion of the summary from The Draft Network on Nichols:

While Nichols routinely hit big plays in college, he displayed just above-average top-end speed and oftentimes was caught from behind down the field. In the passing game, Nichols was very productive as a dump-off and leak-out option where he showed a natural ability to catch the ball and make something happen in the open field. He did not show an ability to run routes or be a true difference-maker on third down. Nichols does show a willingness to pass block and has the size to anchor against the rush, but his angles and hand placement need improvement.

Currently, Nichols ranks as my RB8 in a deep class of running backs. With his size, power, contact balance, pass-blocking prowess, and soft hands, there is no reason why he cannot become a three-down back in the NFL.