The 10 best interior offensive linemen in the 2023 NFL Draft, ranked

Interior offensive line might be the least flashy position group in football. Granted, guards and centers are very much important for an offensive line’s success as a unit. They do a lot of the dirty work up the middle, clashing with massive nose tackles and clearing out running lanes in between the tackles. It’s far from the sexiest job in the game, but it’s an important one, and the 2023 NFL Draft figures to have several potential contributors there at the next level.

SB Nation polled several of its draft analysts to determine a consensus top 10 interior offensive linemen in this year’s class. Here are our results:

10. Braeden Daniels, Utah

If you like versatile offensive linemen, chances are you’ll like Daniels, who has starting experience at both tackle spots and at left guard. Though a bit light, his athleticism is showcased through his mobility in pass protection, coordination as a reach blocker, and acceleration climbing to the second level.

9. Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

Oluwatimi was a three-year starter at center for Virginia before transferring to Michigan, where he won the Outland Trophy as the best interior lineman in the nation. A lack of elite athleticism hurts his upside a bit, but he’s strong, well-built, intelligent and plays with significant determination when he locks up with the opposition.

8. Andrew Vorhees, USC

Had Vorhees not torn his ACL at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, odds are he would be even higher on this list. Still, he’s a quality guard with very good hand usage and a nice combination of strength and quickness who keeps his head on a swivel. If he recovers fully, he has nice starting upside.

7. Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Wypler is a well-rounded center who’s a tad smaller but doesn’t have too many glaring weaknesses in his game. He’s a solid athlete, he plays with good weight distribution, and he does a good job of rolling his hips through contact in the run game. Check him out against Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter in the CFP Semifinal this past year and see for yourself.

6. Steve Avila, TCU

Avila started off predominantly as a center in college, but it’s at guard where he broke out in 2022, and it’s likely at guard where he will stay in the pros. He has vice grips for hands, overwhelming the opposition with his grip strength and ability to lock defenders out from his frame. He’s not the most fluid mover out there but should be able to start quickly in the NFL.

5. Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

Tippmann has risen up draft boards significantly over the last few months, and it’s not hard to see why. He’s a taller center with very good length for the position, but he’s also quite athletic, showcasing good lateral agility and nice body control blocking on the move. His spatial awareness and pad level will need to improve, but the ceiling for him is very high.

4. Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

A star tackle at North Dakota State, Mauch is projected to move inside at the NFL level. He’s a converted tight end with athleticism for days and body control that most offensive linemen would be jealous of. Though a bit raw in terms of pad level and hand placement, his raw power and his unparalleled mean streak make him a lot of fun to watch and could help him shine at either guard or center.

2T. John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

Age and positional value may drop Schmitz a tad in real life, but make no mistake about it: the guy can flat-out play. He’s a cerebral center with very good communication skills and the spatial awareness needed to clear out zones in the run game and find work in pass protection. He’s well-built, coordinated and plays with a high motor; if you want an opening day starter at center in this class, Schmitz is your guy.

2T. O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

After excelling for three seasons at Louisiana, Torrence took to the SEC like a fish does to water. He’s far from the most agile guard out there, but he’s arguably the best run blocker in the whole class. He plays with tremendous power, locking out defenders from his frame at ease and consistently driving them off the ball. His squatty frame and his nasty demeanor has resulted in some outright dominant tape.

1. Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Skoronski was an unanimous All-American at tackle in 2022, and he ended up as our unanimous top pick, just as an interior offensive lineman. Arm length and size have been touted as reasons to kick him in at guard or even center, but there’s no denying how good his tape is. A polished, intelligent blocker with a refined use of hands, good weight distribution and impressive athleticism, he should be a high-quality lineman right out of the gate.