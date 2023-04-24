How to Watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1 is back for the third grand prix of the season, after a long — and unexpected — break due to the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix. The grid heads to Azerbaijan for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, taking on one of the most fascinating courses of the season.

In addition, things will look a bit different this week, as Azerbaijan is now one of F1’s sprint races. That means just one practice session on Friday before the qualifying session for Sunday’s Grand Prix. Then on Saturday the teams will have another qualifying session before the Sprint Race, which will have no bearing on the starting order for the Grand Prix, a departure from previous seasons.

It all gets underway this week. Here is how to watch, and what to watch for.

How To Watch (all times Eastern):

Practice 1 - Friday April 28 - 5:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Friday April 28 - 5:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Qualifying (Grand Prix Race) - Friday April 28 - 8:55 a.m. - ESPNU/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Friday April 28 - 8:55 a.m. - ESPNU/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Qualifying (Sprint Race) - Saturday April 29 - 5:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Saturday April 29 - 5:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Sprint Race - Saturday April 29 - 9:25 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Saturday April 29 - 9:25 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Grand Prix Sunday (Pre-race Show) - Sunday April 30 - 5:30 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Sunday April 30 - 5:30 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Grand Prix Race - Sunday April 30 - 6:55 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Sunday April 30 - 6:55 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Grand Prix Race (Replay) - Sunday April 30 - 10:00 a.m. - ESPN2/WatchESPN

What to Watch:

Welcome to the Baku City Circuit, a street circuit that is one of the more fascinating courses on the grid. Baku provides a mixture of tight, narrow turns and some wide-open straights, forcing teams to decide between downforce for the tighter turns, and removing drag so they can make up ground on the straights.

For more on this circuit take a ride with Max Verstappen:

Here are some of the major storylines heading into the fourth race of the season.