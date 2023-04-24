 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
How to Watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 is back and sprinting this week with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

By Mark Schofield
F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan

Formula 1 is back for the third grand prix of the season, after a long — and unexpected — break due to the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix. The grid heads to Azerbaijan for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, taking on one of the most fascinating courses of the season.

In addition, things will look a bit different this week, as Azerbaijan is now one of F1’s sprint races. That means just one practice session on Friday before the qualifying session for Sunday’s Grand Prix. Then on Saturday the teams will have another qualifying session before the Sprint Race, which will have no bearing on the starting order for the Grand Prix, a departure from previous seasons.

It all gets underway this week. Here is how to watch, and what to watch for.

How To Watch (all times Eastern):

  • Practice 1 - Friday April 28 - 5:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Qualifying (Grand Prix Race) - Friday April 28 - 8:55 a.m. - ESPNU/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Qualifying (Sprint Race) - Saturday April 29 - 5:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Sprint Race - Saturday April 29 - 9:25 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Grand Prix Sunday (Pre-race Show) - Sunday April 30 - 5:30 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Grand Prix Race - Sunday April 30 - 6:55 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Grand Prix Race (Replay) - Sunday April 30 - 10:00 a.m. - ESPN2/WatchESPN

What to Watch:

Welcome to the Baku City Circuit, a street circuit that is one of the more fascinating courses on the grid. Baku provides a mixture of tight, narrow turns and some wide-open straights, forcing teams to decide between downforce for the tighter turns, and removing drag so they can make up ground on the straights.

For more on this circuit take a ride with Max Verstappen:

Here are some of the major storylines heading into the fourth race of the season.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds

2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (odds as of April 22)

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -280
Sergio Perez +380
Fernando Alonso +1200
Lewis Hamilton +1600
Charles Leclerc +2200
George Russell +2500
Carlos Sainz +3000
Lance Stroll +10000
Pierre Gasly +50000
Esteban Ocon +50000
Lando Norris +60000
Oscar Piastri +80000
Yuki Tsunoda +90000
Valtteri Bottas +90000
Nyck de Vries +90000
Nico Hulkenberg +90000
Logan Sargeant +90000
Kevin Magnussen +90000
Guanyu Zhou +90000
Alexander Albon +90000

