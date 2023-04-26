Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore is the most unique defensive line prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here, and by now I’m sure you’ve heard all about the top players at virtually every position group. But what about one of the most unique prospects in the class, someone who has rocketed up draft boards after a dominant Senior Bowl and an incredible workout at the NFL Combine? I’m talking about Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore.

Adebawore, a former all-state player out of Missouri, made an immediate impact at Northwestern with four starts as a true freshman. He went on to start all nine games in 2020 and followed up that season with an honorable mention All-Big Ten award in 2021. Adebawore set career highs in both sacks (5.0) and tackles for loss (9.0) in 2022 and once again earned an All-Conference award, this time taking a spot on the third team.

Adebawore was invited to the Senior Bowl and was easily one of the most impressive players in attendance. He primarily played on the inside in Mobile and was almost unstoppable in one-on-one drills against both interior offensive linemen and tackles.

Why is Adetomiwa Adebawore such a unique player?

Right away, you’ll notice that Adebawore is a bit of an odd prospect. At just a bit under 6’2, 285, he doesn’t fit neatly into a role as either a defensive tackle or an edge rusher. And yet, it’s his ability to play all over the defensive line that makes him such a special player. Adebawore is one of the most versatile defensive linemen in this class, lining up everywhere from 7T to 1T nose tackle for the Wildcats. While he was undoubtedly more successful at some spots than others, he managed to find production up and down the line.

Adebawore’s athleticism is the first thing that stands out, as he’s one of the most explosive players in the class. His first step is lethal, and he’s able to convert speed to power exceptionally well thanks to his natural leverage advantage. While Adebawore is on the shorter side (6’1 5/8), he’s got above-average length with nearly 34” arms—and that neutralizes a lot of the weaknesses that typically come with reduced height. His lateral mobility on the interior is very good, though he’s not as bendy as a typical edge rusher.

Despite his size disadvantage on the interior, Adebawore is a capable run defender thanks to his red-hot motor, the aforementioned natural leverage advantage, and his ability to beat opponents off the ball. He’s a very dangerous penetration player who can wreak havoc in the backfield, and made a living off of slipping blocks to create disruption. As a 5T base end, Adebawore is a good edge setter and contain player who holds up very well against tackles and is capable of dominating blocks from tight ends.

What are the weaknesses in Adetomiwa Adebawore’s game?

Adebawore unfortunately suffers from a problem that frequently plagues versatile defensive linemen: he didn’t get a lot of reps at any one position. That has undoubtedly slowed his technical progression, as Adebawore is raw in terms of his hand usage and pass rush plan. His biggest issue right now is getting caught up in blocks from longer, bigger offensive linemen. Once he’s in their grasp, Adebawore struggles to disengage despite consistently high effort.

Adebawore needs to develop better instincts and recognition as a run defender, as he frequently shoots into the backfield only to lose track of the ballcarrier. He’s also struggled to finish plays as both a pass rusher and run defender, which led to inconsistent production throughout his career. At his current weight, Adebawore needs to go to a team who is willing to deploy him as an inside/outside player. The alternative is for Adebawore to gain 10-15 pounds and move to a full-time interior role, but that is likely to take some time and would be a significant adjustment.

Adetomiwa Adebawore career highlights

Adetomiwa Adebawore results at the 2023 NFL Combine

Adetomiwa Adebawore tested out with an elite 9.72 Relative Athletic Score at the NFL Combine. He set a new record for defensive tackles with an incredible 4.49-second 40-yard dash, and nearly broke the 10-yard split record at 1.55s. His vertical and broad jump were both in the 99.98th percentile, showcasing his outstanding explosiveness. To top it all off, he also had better than 98th percentile agility testing in both the short shuttle and the 3-cone.

To put these numbers in perspective, look at Adebawore’s testing next to 2022 first overall pick Travon Walker. While Walker was taller at 6’5, he was also ten pounds lighter. Adebawore bested him in the 40, vertical jump, broad jump, and short shuttle. He is a very rare athlete whether you play him at EDGE or DT.

What others are saying about Adetomiwa Adebawore

Here’s how NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein described Adetomiwa Adebawore in his official scouting report:

Adebawore seems like a positional tweener, checking in a little short for the edge and a little light for the interior...He’s a powerful man who wins with force over fluidity. He will need better play recognition in the future, but his explosive first contact and ability to play under his opponent’s pads could earn him a spot as a base end with sub-package rush ability or simply as a rotational interior defender.

Adetomiwa Adebawore is one of the most unique—and intriguing!—defensive linemen in the 2023 NFL Draft class. I love his motor and his ability to play up and down the line, and his athleticism gives him the flexibility to succeed at any spot. Whoever drafts him will need to make a choice about his long-term position: do you continue using him as a versatile inside/outside player, or convert him to a full-time interior role with some additional weight?

In this thin interior defensive line class, I think we’ll see Adebawore’s name called early on Day 2. There are a number of teams in the top half of the second round who are comfortable moving their defensive linemen around. More than anything, you can trust NFL teams to bet on athleticism and upside, and it’s clear that Adebawore is one-of-a-kind.