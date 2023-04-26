2023 NFL Draft: Kickers, punters, and long snappers, OH MY!

A total of five specialists were drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Two punters and one kicker were selected in the fourth round. Two additional punters were drafted in the sixth and seventh rounds. The 2023 NFL Draft puts forth an abundance of draftable specialists. Rostering high-level kickers, punters and long snappers has become increasingly important.

Specialists also make excellent undrafted free agents. The Tennessee Titans signed punter Ryan Stonehouse as a UDFA last season. Stonehouse recorded an average of 53.1 yards per punt throughout his rookie season, which set a new single-season NFL record. The record lasted 82 seasons (Sammy Baugh, 1940) before being broken by Stonehouse.

There are similar hopefuls this year. We’ve identified the best specialists in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Chad Ryland, Kicker, Maryland

Chad Ryland enjoyed an excellent season at Maryland after transferring from Eastern Michigan. Ryland set the all-time single-season record for the highest field goal percentage (.826) in program history by converting 19-of-23 field goals attempts. Ryland was extremely reliable from short distances, going a perfect 9-for-9 from under 40 yards.

Ryland needs to be more dependable from longer distances after going 10-of-14 (71.4%) on attempts from 40-yards-or-further. NFL kickers make their money by making big-time kicks from 40-plus yards. Ryland participated in this year’s Senior Bowl, which indicates NFL franchises possess a high grade on him. All signs say Ryland has a terrific chance to be drafted.

Bryce Baringer, Punter, Michigan State

Bryce Baringer is the best punter in the 2023 NFL Draft. Baringer owns Michigan State’s record for career average (46.0). Baringer saved the best for last, having averaged a career-high 49.0 yards per punt in 2022. In fact, Baringer’s average increased with each college season.

Baringer placed a personal-best 22 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line in 2022. Baringer forced 12 fair catches, and 50 of his punts went for 50-plus yards across the previous two campaigns. Baringer possesses an excellent opportunity to hear his name called in the fourth round.

Alex Ward, Long Snapper, UCF

Alex Ward was the lone long-snapper to receive an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine. Ward was a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award in 2021 and 2022, which is annually awarded to the nation’s best long snapper. Long wasn’t credited with a single botched snap throughout four campaigns as UCF’s starting long snapper. Ward screams consistency.

Ward also participated in this year’s Senior Bowl. A long snapper wasn’t selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Ward has a chance to buck that trend.

Jake Moody, Kicker, Michigan

Michigan’s Jake Moody was arguably the best kicker in all of college football throughout the 2022 season. Moody started all 14 games as the Wolverines’ placekicker. Moody nailed all 60 of his extra point attempts. He also was a high-volume kicker, converting 29-of-35 attempts (82.8%). Moody departs Michigan as a five-year letterman (2018-22).

Moody successfully attempted a 59-yard field goal against TCU this season. Moody also made two field goals from 50-yards-or-further in this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl. Kicking at Michigan placed Moody in some high-pressure situations. The Northville, Michigan native routinely came through.

Adam Korsak, Punter, Rutgers

Adam Korsak hails from Melbourne, Australia. Plenty of specialists hail from overseas nowadays. Korsak is next in line. Korsak won the Ray Guy Award in 2022, which is handed annually to the nation’s top punter.

Korsak was a consistent performer throughout a five-year career at Rutgers. Korsak forced a career-high 35 fair catches in 2022. Over the previous five campaigns, Korsak placed 145 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. A healthy 63 of Korsak’s punts traveled 50 yards or further. Korsak also never had a punt blocked at Rutgers.

Robert Soderholm III, Long Snapper, Virginia Military Institute

Robert Soderholm III was so impressive at this year’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl that he parlayed that invite into a follow-up invitation to the Senior Bowl. Soderholm played low-level football at Virginia Military Institute, but he’s the most physically impressive long snapper in the 2023 NFL Draft. Soderholm earned four All-American awards.

Soderholm adds additional value as a blocker and punt coverage defender. Soderholm is attempting to become the first player drafted from VMI in 30 years. He could make history on draft weekend.

Harrison Mevis, Kicker, Missouri

NFL franchises are always looking to gain reliability from longer distances. Harrison Mevis made a program-high 10 field goals from 50 yards throughout an illustrious three-year career at Missouri. Mevis slightly regressed this season, going 22-of-28 after going a near-perfect 23-of-25 in 2021. It wasn’t all bad. Mevis made 33 consecutive extra point attempts. In their biggest contest, Mevis nailed two 50-plus-yard attempts versus Georgia.

There are legitimate NFL bloodlines here. Mevis’ older brother Andrew Mevis enjoyed a short stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 after kicking at Iowa State.