Franz Tost to step down at the end of the 2023 F1 season as AlphaTauri announces changes

Formula One is back this weekend, and the action will look a little different on the track with the debut of the new “Sprint Saturday” format.

However that is not the only change, coming to the grid, as AlphaTauri announced a new management structure starting later this year.

According to the announcement, Team Principal Franz Tost will step down from that role at the end of the 2023 season. Laurent Mekies, currently the Sporting Director at Ferrari, will join AlphaTauri at a later date to become the new Team Principal.

In addition, former FIA executive Peter Bayer is joining AlphaTauri as the new Chief Executive Officer, later this season.

This means Tost’s long run with the organization is coming to an end. Tost joined the team upon its creation back in 2005 as their Team Principal, when the organization was under the Toro Rosso brand. He led the team to their first win, in the 2008 Italian Grand Prix.

When Toro Rosso rebranded as Scuderia AlphaTauri, Tost remained with the organization, guiding them to a victory in 2020, again coming at Monza.

Tost is not going far, as he will remain with the team as a consultant for the 2024 season.

He had this to say in the announcement. “First of all, I would like to thank Dietrich Mateschitz, who gave me the incredible opportunity to be Team Principal of Scuderia Toro Rosso and Scuderia AlphaTauri for the past 18 years. It has been a true privilege to lead the Team for such a long period and a great pleasure to work with so many motivated and skilled people, who share my passion for Formula 1.”

He added “[at] 67 years old it is time to hand over and with Peter as new CEO and Laurent as Team Principal, we found two very professional people, who will bring the Team to the next level. I want to thank everyone for the good cooperation.”

Bayer leaves his roles with FIA behind, where he had served as the Secretary General for Sport since 2017, and as the F1 Executive Director sicne 2021. “I would also like to thank Franz for his dedication to Scuderia AlphaTauri and its predecessor, Scuderia Toro Rosso. His commitment to developing young talent has resulted in a Formula 1 grid where 25% of the drivers have benefited from his guidance,” said Bayer. “It is a great privilege for me, too, to take on the role of CEO at the Team and working alongside Laurent. Scuderia AlphaTauri has a fantastic team of people and great infrastructure in Faenza and in the UK. I am very much looking forward to building on those key elements to increase performance, on an off track, and to bring the Team even more success in the coming years.”

Replacing Tost as Team Principal will be Mekies, who joined Ferrari back in 2018 in the role of Sporting Director. However, this is a return to home for Mekies, who was appointed Chief Engineer at Toro Rosso back in 2006. Mekies later became the Head of Vehicle Performance with the team, before departing in 2014 to take a role with FIA as their Safety Director.

“Firstly, I’d like to pay tribute to Franz for the great job he has done over almost two decades in charge at Faenza. I wish him well for the future and I know that both Peter and I will rely on his input and advice in times to come,” said Mekies. “Looking forward, I am honoured to take on the role of Team Principal and to return to the Team where I spent a large portion of my early career. Scuderia AlphaTauri has all of the ingredients necessary for greater success in the future and in tandem with Peter I’m looking forward to making that happen.”