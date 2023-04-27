NFL Draft fashion: Best fits and style flops from 1991 through the 2023 draft

We’ve been waiting for months, and the day is finally here. Soon we’ll have answers to the biggest question on the minds of every single NFL fan.

What will players be wearing on draft night?

We’ve seen draft fashion evolve over the years. Here’s a rundown of the most memorable (which sometimes means stylish, original, and meaningful, and sometimes — looking at you, Brett Favre — means hilarious) draft fashion choices over the years, and check back Thursday evening for a running list of the best fits and style flops from the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

2023 NFL draft fashion winners and losers

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Huge W here. It’s a classic double-breasted black suit with a black turtleneck, Louis Vuitton shoes with a heavy sole that balance the slim fit of the suit, a lapel pin for good luck, and a chain that, because of the understated look of the suit, becomes the focal point of the whole fit without overwhelming it. This exudes class, and Robinson looks like a man who’s confident he’s coming off the board early tonight.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

I love the player, but hate the game here. The color? Gorgeous. The cut? Impeccable. The tie? He isn’t wearing one, and he doesn’t need to — the white tee pops. The shoes? A perfect complement to the overall look. But I do not understand why the jacket looks like it has a loincloth attached to it. Young is absolutely going to be a winner on draft night, but that jacket loincloth situation earns him the fashion L. Bryce’s mom, however, is definitely a winner in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder black dress with white floral accents.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

I am a lifelong Ohio State fan, so it definitely stood out to me that Stroud selected a blue suit for draft night.

“Blue is my favorite color, but it’s still go Bucks all day,” he said on NFL Network. OK, I’ll allow it.

The suit itself is a classic cut in simple navy, but Stroud said he likes a lot of color. That’s where artist Blue the Great comes in. He added subtle but lovely splashes of color to the suit, turning what might have been a pretty basic look into a personalized work of art. Sparkly black shoes and a No. 7 diamond pendant on a heavy chain rounded out the look. Win.

Jackson Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Smith-Njigba is possibly the best wide receiver in this year’s draft, and his outfit may also be the best of the night. The Ohio State product walked the red carpet wearing a Hugo boss suit in a pale pink with a very fine pattern, accessorized with Prada shoes and a Prada belt. His mom wore a gorgeous gold cocktail dress, and his father was decked out in a classic, elegant black suit. As a family, their collective look might have been the biggest W of the night.

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

From Pop Warner to the NFL



: 2023 #NFLDraft -- TONIGHT 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/vFJiCLdBQM — NFL (@NFL) April 27, 2023

At first glance, Levis is wearing a pretty boring navy blue suit. But on closer inspection, it’s a three-piece suit spiced up with a pocket square, and the suit has a very understated diamond pattern. A white shirt with French cuffs elevates the entire look. A win for sure.

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Gonzalez is rocking a double-breasted white suit, and the lining of the jacket was a tribute to his Colombian heritage, the Colombian flag. He paired the suit with white sneakers with red stars. The all-white look is smooth, and he’s got the long, lean cornerback build that can wear the hell out of a suit. Yet another win.

Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

The best player in tonight’s draft showed up in a custom blue pinstriped suit and lots of bling. If you have any questions about how this man is so explosive on the field, look no further than the fact that his quads barely fit into the perfectly tailored pants. The suit’s a nice shade of blue with heavy pinstripes, and he rounded out the look with two big gold brooches with his initials, W.A. Or maybe they stand for Win. Again.

#Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr. with his family on the red carpet at the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8Jh1epHIPV — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) April 27, 2023

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

The Florida quarterback and draft darling walked the red carpet in a gray suit over a white turtleneck with a white pocket square. The best part of his get-up? The lining of his jacket says, “I want to be a legend.” His little brother is wearing a similar suit over a black turtleneck. It’s a classic look for both, and extra points for family synergy. Win.

Anthony Richardson has "I want to be a legend" on the inside of his coat at the NFL draft @LauraRutledge | @GatorsFB pic.twitter.com/mVCh1sRJcw — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 27, 2023

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

It’s giving spring; it’s giving rebirth. The lavender is a bold choice and Carter rocks it. The pocket square, black with a hint of blue, adds another pop of color, and the deeper purple shirt provides balance. Carter, who’s had a pre-draft period marred by a poor pro day showing and, much more importantly, misdemeanor charges for reckless driving and racing stemming from an accident in which one of his former UGA teammates and a team staffer tragically passed away, is surely looking toward the draft as an opportunity for a fresh start. The suit communicates that. Who knows how the off-field concerns will impact his draft stock, but he is a winner on the red carpet.

Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Jordan Addison gets an infinite number of fire emojis from me for this one. The pink is gorgeous, the cut is perfect, and the jacket lining? This man’s about to secure that rookie deal bag, and he knows it. Everything about this suit is a win.

Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

There’s no way around it: The WRs showed out tonight. This is a pretty classic tuxedo look for the Boston College product with a vintage-looking bow tie, but the lining of the jacket, which appears to be filled with photos of Flowers’ loved ones, makes the look. Gigantic win.

Brett Favre, 1991 NFL Draft

Long before he was allegedly defrauding the Mississippi welfare system, Brett Favre was sprawled on a bed in jean shorts and a white pocketed t-shirt chatting with the Falcons on what looks like the very first iteration of a cordless phone during the 1991 NFL Draft.

Somehow the background fashion is nearly as spectacular as Favre’s outfit. The bangs! The spray-painted shirts! But Favre takes the cake.

Leon Sandcastle, 2014 NFL Draft

Deion Sanders set a new standard for NFL draft fashion back in 1989 with the black, white and gold track suit and chains he wore when drafted fifth overall by the Atlanta Falcons. Ever the trendsetter, his three-piece black suit with the hot pink shirt for the 2014 draft while cosplaying as “draft prospect” Leon Sandcastle was also pretty slick by 2014 standards.

Ezekiel Elliott, 2016 NFL Draft

If you remember watching Ezekiel Elliott dominate opponents at running back during his college career at Ohio State, you likely also remember his signature on-field look wearing his jersey as a crop top (until the NCAA banned it in 2015). It’s a tradition he carried through to the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, when he wore a button-down shirt with subtle checks fashioned into a crop top underneath his baby blue jacket for an unforgettable draft day ensemble.

Lamar Jackson, 2018 NFL Draft

The Gucci suit, the shoes, the bow tie, and the shirt with UFOs that I believe is a reference to Jackson’s out-of-this-world talent — Lamar Jackson’s draft night look back in 2018 was flawless.

Garett Bolles, 2020 NFL Draft

Honestly, I don’t care what you’re wearing: If you walk out onto that NFL Draft stage when your name is called with your adorable little baby dressed like your Mini-Me, you’re a winner in my book. Bolles chose a classic pinstriped gray suit when he was selected by the Denver Broncos back in 2020, and his little one wore a matching suit with a tiny gray vest. A+++++++.

Ikem Ekwonu, 2022 NFL Draft

This is one of my all-time favorite draft outfits. First of all, it’s nicely tailored for Ekwonu’s 6’4, 320-pound frame. The green stripe details are unique and really pop against the white suit fabric. And most importantly, the color scheme reflects the Nigerian flag and is an homage to Ekwonu’s Nigerian heritage. It’s a great expression of personal style with significant meaning behind it.

Check back tonight for the style winners and losers of the 2023 NFL Draft.