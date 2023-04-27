 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Anarchy breaks out in Eurobasket brawl featuring numerous former NBA players

Whoa!

By James Dator
/ new

Everything went completely out of control on Thursday night in a Eurobasket game between Partizan and Real Madrid. The teams were facing off in their second game in a row, with Madrid struggling — and emotion boiled over in one of the wildest brawls we’ve ever seen in basketball.

A total of 21 players were ejected as a result of the brawl, with more fallout to follow. The player to watch here is Guerschon Yabusele, who was drafted by the Celtics in 2016 and picked up Dante Exum from behind, slamming him to the ground with a damn suplex.

Other former NBA players involved in the brawl included Anthony Randolph, Rudy Fernandez, Sergio Gomez, and Mario Hezonja. With so many players being ejected referees had no choice but the end the game early, calling the score as a 95-80 win by Partizan, a far less heralded team than Real Madrid.

The fallout from this could be massive.

