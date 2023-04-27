Anarchy breaks out in Eurobasket brawl featuring numerous former NBA players

Everything went completely out of control on Thursday night in a Eurobasket game between Partizan and Real Madrid. The teams were facing off in their second game in a row, with Madrid struggling — and emotion boiled over in one of the wildest brawls we’ve ever seen in basketball.

HUGE BRAWL just went down in Wizink Center between Partizan and Real Madrid players #EuroLeague pic.twitter.com/wkpzyIQTcM — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) April 27, 2023

A total of 21 players were ejected as a result of the brawl, with more fallout to follow. The player to watch here is Guerschon Yabusele, who was drafted by the Celtics in 2016 and picked up Dante Exum from behind, slamming him to the ground with a damn suplex.

Guerschon Yabusele slamming down Dante Exum pic.twitter.com/iEvAtsGZgk — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) April 27, 2023

Other former NBA players involved in the brawl included Anthony Randolph, Rudy Fernandez, Sergio Gomez, and Mario Hezonja. With so many players being ejected referees had no choice but the end the game early, calling the score as a 95-80 win by Partizan, a far less heralded team than Real Madrid.

The fallout from this could be massive.