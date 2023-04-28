The best steals from night one of the 2023 NFL Draft

NFL draft fans love the idea of a “steal.”

Of course, steals are in the eyes of the beholder. With 32 teams, each having different draft boards, needs, and roster decisions, a steal in the eyes of one fanbase could be a reach in the eyes of another.

Still, every night of the NFL draft offers opportunities to take advantage and strike while the iron is hot. Whether due to a run at a certain position, a player falling because of positional value, or another reason, teams are sometimes able to find value on each night of the draft.

At least, value on draft night.

How that value translates to the field is something we will find out over the next few years, starting this summer during training camps.

Still, here are the biggest steals from the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Related Bet on 2023 NFL futures at DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia — No. 9 (Philadelphia Eagles)

Just Howie Roseman doing Howie Roseman things.

The night began with word that the Philadelphia Eagles and the Arizona Cardinals had swapped a few selections in the draft, after an investigation into tampering regarding the hiring of new Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon.

But the Eagles, who entered the first round with a pair of selections (at No. 10 and at No. 30) were not done making moves. Philadelphia then moved up from the tenth-overall selection one spot to No. 9, adding talented defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Between the lines, Carter is a game changer at the defensive tackle position, and one of the truly elite prospects in the class. If you watch his game against TCU, every snap that Carter was on the field felt like the Horned Frogs were starting the play two yards deep behind the line of scrimmage. Carter’s ability to reset the line of scrimmage, command — and beat — double-team blocks, and handle two-gap responsibilities makes him an elite force up front.

However, questions about his character surfaces ahead of the Combine, and then on the day he was to meet with the media in INdianapolis, word broke that an arrest warrant had been issued for him in the wake of a deadly car accident that took place following Georgia’s championship parade. Two people, Georgia player Devin Willock, and Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy, were killed in the accident.

Carter left Indianapolis to respond to the charges. He eventually pled no contest to charges of reckless driving and racing.

Things did not improve for him at Georgia’s Pro Day, where he showed up having gained weight, and struggled with cramping before shutting down his workout.

The result? Carter, who was at one point coming off the board in the top spot in mock drafts, was sliding out of the top five.

Roseman stopped that slide on Thursday night, and you can see why when you watch Carter on film. Now think of what this Georgia ... excuse me ... Eagles defense will look like next season. With Jordan Davis reunited with Carter on the interior, and Nakobe Dean prowling behind them.

That Georgia defense was one of the best in recent memory.

Replicating that at the NFL level seems like smart business.

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon — No. 17 (New England Patriots)

Before you accuse me of being a blatant homer, hear me out.

Earlier this draft cycle I made the case that Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez was the top corner in the entire draft class. A draft class that was extremely talented, and extremely deep.

In that case, I outlined how his athleticism, explosiveness, awareness, and versatility made him the ideal cornerback for today’s NFL. I highlighted, in depth, one play from his career at Oregon, where he executed a difficult trap coverage to near-perfection.

Perhaps understood, but unsaid, was this notion.

Gonzalez is the perfect cornerback for Bill Belichick.

I did not want to jinx myself. With the New England Patriots sitting at No. 14, and Gonzalez looking like a top ten, or top five, selection, I refused to get my hopes up.

But then, Gonzalez was suddenly sliding a bit. And with the Patriots set to be on the clock, there he was. It was fate.

Of course, Belichick traded down. The dream was over. Especially with the Washington Commanders sitting on the clock ahead of New England’s new pick in the first round.

However, the dream came to fruition. The Commanders added Emmanuel Forbes from Mississippi State — another talented cornerback to be sure — and the Patriots added Gonzalez, even after sliding back a few spots.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State — No. 20 (Seattle Seahawks)

It was hard to get a sense of how the NFL felt about this wide receiver class. As the draft approached, there was even a thought that we might see more running backs in the first round than wideouts.

And when both Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs came off the board before a WR, it seemed like that could be coming true.

Ultimately, however, the WRs stopped sliding, and started coming off the board. The first to stop the slide? Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who solidified his pre-draft position as WR1 with a solid effort at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He makes a perfect addition to the Seattle offense, where he will likely operate out of the slot with both D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett working the boundaries. This is a perfect fit for the Seahawks, and great value near the end of the first round for Seattle.

Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia — No. 30 (Philadelphia Eagles)

Well, it seems that Howie Roseman has an idea of how to build a defense.

Which is to move the Georgia Bulldogs to the City of Brotherly Love.

As noted above, the Eagles added Jalen Carter to their defense early on Thursday night. Then as the night drew to a close, they dipped into those Bulldog waters once more, adding Nolan Smith.

Smith was one of the pass rushers I enjoyed watching most this draft season, with his combination of pass-rushing moves, explosiveness off the edge, and athleticism. He also had an absolutely incredible Combine, with testing numbers that rivaled many recent wide receiver prospects.

His profile put him on the same plane as another explosive pass rusher.

Haason Reddick:

Nolan Smith vs Haason Reddick pic.twitter.com/LQfjAcwDwE — x - Alex (@Dubs408) March 2, 2023

Not a bad addition at all, especially at that point in the first round.