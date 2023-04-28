Hello. How are you today? Well, I hope. So anyway, on Wednesday night Shaq ripped a massive lasagna fart that was so heinous he had to start airing out the Inside the NBA studio with his own show notes.

Shaq halftime TNT Lasagna report, with some extra smell and story. pic.twitter.com/tN2fsUElpL — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) April 27, 2023

Ernie: American Express halftime report from Studio J here in Atlanta. Ernie Johnson with Charles and Kenny, and Shaq ... who is ... Kenny: What’s he doing? Ernie: trying to recover from ... you’re not gonna order that lasagna anymore Shaq: My boy Slice got me some bad lasagna. Chuck: Are you kidding me? Shaq: Sorry about that ... Chuck: Why don’t you light a little fire over there? Shaq: No, don’t ... the place’ll blow up.

This is so perfectly formulaic for how you’d expect a fart conversation on Inside the NBA to go that I decided to ask ChatGPT to write a script of Shaq having a lasagna fart on the air, and ...

AI is terrifying.