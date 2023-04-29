Charles Leclerc, a cat, and the Baku City Circuit

Charles Leclerc qualified on pole position for Saturday’s Formula One sprint race in Azerbaijan. While he was unable to hold off Sergio Perez for the victory, Leclerc was able to fend off Max Verstappen, and finish in second place to secure seven much-needed points in the standings.

But for a brief moment, there was concern that Leclerc’s day was going to take yet another difficult turn for him, and Ferrari.

As the field prepared to restart after a safety car brought out when Yuki Tsunoda lost a tyre, Leclerc radioed into his team about something that had just happened inside his SF-23. There was speculation in the F1TV booth that he was dealing with yet another power issue, and that the power unit in his car had “cut” out.

However, Leclerc clarified that “cut” was not what he said.

Rather, he said “cat.”

Because a cat was on the track.

"you reported that there was a cut, what was that?"

charles: absolutely not, i said a CAT, which's different. there was a cat in the middle of the road pic.twitter.com/6SKTSQ8MYB — clara (@leclercsletters) April 29, 2023

“I said a ‘cat’, which is different!,” Leclerc said in post-race press conference. “There was a cat in the middle of the road and the Safety Car had to stop. But I think I was probably the only one who saw that.

“In the exit of turn one, there was a cat and the Safety Car braked. It wasn’t too bad.”

Honestly, as a cat lover, if there is anything that can get an F1 race to stop, it is a fearless feline.