Welcome to the first round of the 17th annual SB Nation NFL community mock draft

Excitement is building for the 2023 NFL Draft, and our team communities have you covered with all of the predictions, analysis, and scouting reports you need to get ready for the big weekend. That includes our SB Nation Team Communities Mock Draft.

If you’ve somehow missed the past 16 years of this mock draft, let’s get you up to speed: Our 32 NFL communities (well, the ones that cover teams with first-round picks, anyway) select the player(s) they think make the most sense for their teams to draft and share the thought process behind those picks. We collect all of those picks here, linking out to the full analysis on each site.

Following the Panthers’ blockbuster trade with the Bears that put them in the No. 1 spot for the 2023 draft, Cat Scratch Reader held the No. 1 pick. We know the Panthers are going to take a quarterback, but which one?

No. 1: Panthers select C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

While the Panthers are mum on who they want to take at No. 1 as of this writing, we believe they already have their minds made up, and that’s for former Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud. Stroud posted a stat line of 575 completions on 830 attempts for 8,123 passing yards and 85 touchdowns with only 12 interceptions as pretty much the consensus best pocket passer in this draft. One of the main concerns with Stroud pre-draft is making plays outside of structure and using his legs, however he demonstrated there’s more to his game there against Georgia in the Peach Bowl last season. - Brian Beversluis, Cat Scratch Reader

No. 2: Texans select Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

... he could flourish placed behind the highest paid left tackle in the NFL, Laremy Tunsil, and protected by the rest of the rebuilt Houston offensive line. Handing the ball off to the 1-2 punch of Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary. Throwing the ball to Nico Collins, John Metchie and whomever the Texans draft after Young. Hitting his safety valve Dalton Shultz in stride for major first downs. It’s time to finally imagine a potent Houston Texans offense, and drafting Bryce Young makes that vision possible. - Mike Bullock, Battle Red Blog

Related Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans already built an offense for Bryce Young

Stay tuned for the rest of our first-round picks!