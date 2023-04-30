FIA to investigate ‘scary’ incident involving Esteban Ocon at the end of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

FIA has summoned officials at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to discuss a rather scary incident that occurred in the closing moments of Sunday’s race.

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon came into pit lane just prior to the final lap of the Grand Prix. Ocon, who started the race on pit lane after changes were made to his car overnight, had yet to make a stop during the race, and as required under Formula One regulations, he needed to make at least one tyre change.

Alpine hoped that a safety car or red flag would fly at some point in the race, giving them a chance to make that change under slower conditions. That never materialized — despite Ocon’s best efforts when he radioed in about some “debris” on the track that the F1TV cameras never located — and he was forced to pit before the final lap.

However, a scary moment occurred as he entered pit lane as photographers, who were getting into position for race winner Sergio Pérez, suddenly found themselves staring right at Ocon’s A523:

The photographers were able to scurry away to safety, and Ocon executed his pit stop without further incident before finishing the Grand Prix.

Following the race, radio transmission between Ocon and Alpine engineer Josh Beckett mentioned the incident. “Sorry as well about the people on track at the pit entry,” Peckett said to his driver. “I didn’t realise they were there until you were already at them.”

“Yeah,” Ocon replied. “[A] bit scary.”

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner, who witnessed the incident, also called for an investigation. “Esteban’s within his rights to pit on the last lap and finish the race in the pit lane, I think, if he wanted to,” he told Sky Sports. “The FIA needs to perhaps police a little better before the end of a race.”

This is the second race in a row that involved a breach of the track area. Near the end of the Australian Grand Prix spectators were able to get onto the track before the finish. As a result of that incident, race officials stated that “the security measures and the protocols which were expected to be in place for the Event were not enforced resulting in an unsafe environment for the spectators, drivers and race officials” and stated that the matter would be referred to the World Motor Sport Council “for a further investigation to determine whether any additional steps need to be taken or penalties applied beyond the remediation plan.”