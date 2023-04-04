QB-only NFL mock draft includes 4 in the top 5 and Stetson Bennett to the Cowboys

Quarterbacks rule everything in the NFL, including the draft.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt when there is major intrigue at the position going into the draft. That is certainly the case this year, as there are four major quarterback prospects projected to come off the board early on draft weekend.

So to celebrate, we’re going to conduct a quarterback mock draft through the seven-round process. Here we go:

First round

1. Carolina Panthers: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State:

It seems like the Panthers are leaning toward Stroud. He has prototypical size and his bust-o-meter seems pretty safe.

2. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, Alabama:

The Texans will be thrilled to “settle” for Young. He is a big-time playmaker who soon should be the face of the franchise.

4. Indianapolis Colts: Will Levis, Kentucky:

All eyes will be on this pick. After Stroud and Young, Levis and Anthony Richardson are the top quarterback prospects, but they come with more questions. The Colts opt for the safer pick and take the Kentucky product.

#Seahawks media adds another selfie, this time Anthony Richardson.



Already met with Bryce Young, CJ Stroud and Will Levis. pic.twitter.com/xVmbyQXTyj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 30, 2023

5. Seattle Seahawks, Anthony Richardson, Florida:

All of those pro day QB selfies weren’t for nothing. Seattle wants a quarterback to develop, and they get one in the polarizing Richardson. Yes, teams are varied on their projections for Richardson. But, with all of the draft picks Seattle got from the Russell Wilson deal, Seattle can afford to gamble here with the high-ceiling Richardson. He can learn under Geno Smith for a year or two.

Second round

38. Las Vegas Raiders, Hendon Hooker, Tennessee:

The Raiders have been studying Hooker and he’d provide good value in the second round. They don’t need a starter for a couple of years because of the signing of Jimmy Garoppolo. If Hooker doesn’t develop past a backup, Las Vegas can try for a quarterback in a couple of years.

55. Detroit Lions, Tanner McKee, Stanford:

Some teams really like him. The Lions have a lot of draft capital and they don’t need McKee to play right away, so taking him here (maybe a little high) could be worthwhile.

Third round

77. Los Angeles Rams, Jake Haener, Fresno State:

The Rams find a potential eventual replacement for Matthew Stafford with their second pick in this round. Developing this talented prospect could energize coach Sean McVay.

Fourth round

135. New England Patriots, Jaren Hall, BYU:

Bill Belichick loves drafting quarterbacks and has a pretty solid track record with late-round pick Tom Brady. This small-ish player has some lottery-ticket potential.

Fifth round

169. Dallas Cowboys, Stetson Bennett, Georgia:

Jerry Jones shakes it up a bit by taking Georgia’s spunky, two-time National Champion quarterback to develop under Dak Prescott.

Sixth round

195. Denver Broncos, Max Duggan, TCU:

Sean Payton takes a late-round flier on a tough player who took the Horned Frogs on a wild ride last season. Payton can stash and develop Duggan behind Russell Wilson and new backup (or maybe starter in waiting?) Jarrett Stidham.

Seventh round (The Brock Purdy round)

224. Atlanta Falcons, Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

Desmond Ridder gets a potential backup ... or a competitor.

232. Green Bay Packers, Clayton Tune, Houston:

There’s some intangibles here to like —experience, production, leadership. Tune would be a little Jordan Love insurance in the post-Aaron Rodgers world.

233. Washington Commanders, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA:

Washington is far from set at this position. Thompson-Robinson is worth the late lottery ticket and to keep him from the undrafted free-agent market.