The Masters 2023: Tee times, parings, schedule for Thursday and Friday rounds

The PGA Tour is on the big sports stage this week with The 87th Masters Tournament set to begin Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. The field is set to go which features golfers from LIV, adding to the storylines that have thus far proven to be drama-free.

Up until now we’ve only had practice round bits like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy practicing together with Fred Couples and LIV golfers showing up on the course donning their LIV gear. Many have wondered who would be paired with who and if there would be any PGA-LIV pairings to add to the excitement of the Masters when things get real on Thursday.

Before The Masters kicks off from Augusta, check out our list of 11 golfers who can win the tournament, ranked by who has the best chance to win it all.

Well, wonder no more as we now know the official pairings along with tee times. Notable featured groups listed below.

Round 1 - Thursday

Group 12: Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffle - 10:18 AM EDT

Group 14: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young - 10:42 AM EDT

Group 28: Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett - 1:36 PM EDT

Group 29: Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Sam Burns - 1:48 PM EDT

Group 22: Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim - 12:24 PM EDT

Group 20: Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, Danny Willett - 11:54 AM EDT

Group 26: Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose - 1:12 PM EDT

Related Bet on the 2023 Masters at DraftKings Sportsbook

Round 2 - Friday

Group 27: Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffle - 1:24 PM EDT

Group 29: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young - 1:48 PM EDT

Group 13: Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett - 10:30 AM EDT

Group 14: Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Sam Burns - 10:42 AM EDT

Group 7: Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim - 9:12 AM EDT

Group 5: Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, Danny Willett - 8:48 AM EDT

Group 11: Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose - 10:06 AM EDT

Interesting that the PGA appears to have scattered LIV golfers throughout the field for the most part. What will be something to keep an eye on is how the play evolves into the weekend and how they’ll be grouped then.

Here is the full list of pairings and tee times for the first two rounds.

Round 1 tee times

The Masters 2023 first round tee times Time (ET) Golfers Time (ET) Golfers 8 a.m. Mike Weir, Kevin Na 8:12 a.m. Vijay Singh, Scott Stallings, Matthew McClean 8:24 a.m. Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch 8:36 a.m. Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren 8:48 a.m. Adrian Meronk, Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen 9 a.m. Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee, Harrison Crowe 9:12 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Kazuki Higa, Keith Mitchell 9:24 a.m. Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala 9:36 a.m. Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters 9:48 a.m. Bubba Watson, Seamus Power, Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira 10:06 a.m. Abraham Ancer, Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley 10:18 a.m. Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele 10:30 a.m. Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama 10:42 a.m. Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young 10:54 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im 11:06 a.m. Jose Maria Olazabal, Cameron Champ 11:18 a.m. Charl Schwartzel, Taylor Moore, Aldrich Potgieter 11:30 a.m. J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau 11:42 a.m. Bernhard Langer, Mito Pereira, Ben Carr 11:54 a.m. Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka 12:12 p.m. Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, K.H. Lee 12:24 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim 12:36 p.m. Billy Horschel, Harris English, Ryan Fox 12:48 p.m. Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Gordon Sargent 1 p.m. Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton 1:12 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose 1:24 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris 1:36 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett 1:48 p.m. Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns 2 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau

Round 2 tee times