The Masters 2023: Tuesday’s practices highlighted by PGA, LIV golfers together

Tuesday’s round of practices at Augusta National featured more of the same from stars getting acclimated to the course for the 2023 Masters Tournament. While Monday brought together PGA and LIV golfers together for the first time since last year, Tuesday brought more of the same in an even friendlier manner.

Former Masters champion Dustin Johnson and others wore their LIV team colors and shirts Monday in a show of support for who they now represent proudly. Still, both sides remained respectful of one another.

Tuesday was no different when Rory McIlroy spoke to the media during the second day of practice, saying it was great that the best players in the world have come together at Augusta and that the tournament is bigger than any animosity between both sides.

The chairman for the PGA’s Tour player advisory council once had harsh words for those who bolted for LIV. Ahead of his practice session with LIV’s Brooks Koepka today, that tune was obviously no longer apparent.

However, in the spirit of friendly competition among other golfers, Tiger Woods roared into the microphone Tuesday when he was asked if he felt others view him as a threat in the tournament.

“Whether I’m a threat to them or not who knows. People probably didn’t think I was a threat [in 2019] either but that turned out ok.”

And of course, like Monday’s practice round highlights, this wouldn’t be the same without a shot of the day of sorts.

LIV Golf’s Cameron Smith earns that honor with a shot that plants the ball perfectly on the 16th green.

