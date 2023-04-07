The Masters 2023: Scottie Scheffler is still doing remarkable things

When Scottie Scheffler arrived at Augusta National, he was immediately penned as a favorite by many oddsmakers. Rightfully so, the world’s No. 1 golfer has been playing as good as ever this season. Still, the Masters defending champion wasn’t going to just have a second consecutive green jacket handed to him. But win or lose, there is no doubt Scheffler is doing things no other golfer on the tour is doing.

With his opening round score of 4-under 68 Thursday, Scheffler now has seven consecutive under-par scores at the Masters. That is the longest active streak. The longest streak of most consecutive rounds under par is 11, held by Dustin Johnson.

Additionally, Scheffler’s 68 is the lowest first-round score by a defending champion at the Masters since Tiger Woods in 2020.

During the tournament’s opening round, the reigning Masters champion didn’t look like himself early on. However, he did make shots at times that made you wonder how it was possible.

So if he continues to make said shots like the one below throughout the rest of the tournament, we may very well witness a repeat champion at The 87th Masters.