Tree falls at Augusta as Masters play suspended due to weather

Augusta National is currently under a weather delay and the grounds have been evacuated. If you don’t think the weather is bad, well, it’s bad enough to cause trees to fall.

The video below shows a tree falling in the spectator area due to winds. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries.

WATCH: Multiple trees have fallen at #themasters — no injuries reported; tournament currently in a weather delay



pic.twitter.com/0r3F3coifc — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 7, 2023

Other angles show images the tree (in fact, multiple trees) on the grounds.

One in front of a tee box.

What a wild scene. Thankful that no one is hurt.



Have to imagine there will be no more golf today. pic.twitter.com/qiVZ2CaY3B — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) April 7, 2023

Two large pine trees fell near the course where spectators were watching. https://t.co/Dv4SsB50UA — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) April 7, 2023

According to local weather reports, some state that the storms may carry through to 9 PM local time. For now, there has not been an update as to what the immediate future for play at the Masters is. But if the weather behaves like it does many have speculated that Masters play may extend to Monday albeit with more challenges.

As it currently stands, Brooks Koepka holds a three-stroke lead of second place Jon Rahm who’s -9 through the first nine. Viktor Hovland, who shared the lead yesterday with Koepka and Rahm, is down a stroke -6 through 10.

Play will resume Saturday morning at 8 AM EDT. 39 players have not completed the second round.