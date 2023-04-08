Not even the weather helped Rory McIlroy’s bid for a career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy entered The 87th Masters Tournament with the potential of becoming the sixth player in PGA Tour history to complete the career Grand Slam with a win at Augusta National Golf Club. The stars were aligning for that to happen heading into this week but poor play and even bad weather that could have perhaps hampered the play of others ahead of him couldn’t help him.

Things were bad off the bat, err, tee for McIlroy the moment he was scheduled to tee off at Augusta. His first tee shot of Round 1 that carried way off the fairway and well into the spectators area set the tone early. Three bogeys and a double bogey later, McIlroy finished the opening round with an even par 72. But his poor ball placement throughout the first 18 holes would unfortunately carry into the next 18 in Day 2.

His tee shot on the second hole of the second round wound up in the bunker along the Par 5 fairway. His third shot was then fired well over the greens and near the spectators. Like the first round, these shots set an even bigger tone as his two birdies weren’t enough to overcome seven bogeys in Round 2.

His Grand Slam hopes have been officially crushed as he misses the cut heading into weekend play.

And LIV Golf can’t help themselves on their socials.

Rory McIlroy shot a 77 today at Augusta.



I'm not laughing. I promise. — LIV Golf Nation (@LIVGolfNation) April 7, 2023

So, what’s next for McIlroy? He will undoubtedly be fine the rest of the PGA Tour season. Unfortunately, however, he’ll have to wait until next year for another shot at a career Grand Slam.