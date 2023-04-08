Best and worst performances from Round 2 at the Masters

Round 2 at Augusta National was postponed Friday and pushed to Saturday morning to complete the round. Play at the Masters proved to be challenging for several golfers as they battled weather conditions so players made the most of what they could.

Some, however, didn’t have to worry about the weather as their second round play concluded prior to the weather rolling into Augusta on Friday.

With that said, here are the best and worst performances from the second round of play at the Masters.

Best Performances

Brooks Koepka (-5)

You can’t hide the fact that the LIV Golfer was on fire in Round 2. After posting a 65 on Thursday’s opening round, Koepka followed it up with a good 5-under 67 during Friday’s second round. The four-time major champion Brooks Koepka records a 36-hole total of 132 (-12), tied for third-lowest in tournament history, and holds his fourth career 36-hole lead/co-lead in major championships.

Jon Rahm (-3)

The FedEx Cup leader continued to climb up the leaderboard after posting a Round 2 score of 3-under 69. Rahm’s round was split into two days due to weather, and played well considering the conditions he played through Saturday. Rahm managed to get to within one stroke of Koepka after the 15th hole, but two bogeys in the final three holes pushed him down to two strokes of the lead.

Sam Bennett (-4)

The amateur from Texas A&M deserves a spot on this list. The 23-year-old has played consistently throughout the tournament so far despite the conditions presented to him. Bennett sits in third place with an overall score of 8-under 136.

Honorable Mentions

Fred Couples - Again, the ageless veteran deserves to be mentioned here. Couples becomes the oldest player in tournament history to make the cut at age 63 years, 6 months, 5 days; the record was previously held by Bernhard Langer (63 years, 2 months, 18 days in 2020).

K.H. Lee - Shot a 67 in Round 2 after posting a 74 on Thursday.

Russell Hanley - Scored a 5-under 67 in the second round. A six-stroke improvement after finishing Round 1 with a 73.

Worst Performances

Rory McIlroy (+5)

McIlroy not only missed his shot at a career Grand Slam, but he also missed the cut at Augusta after scoring a 5-over 77 in Round 2. Shocking performance after being favored by many to win the tournament. This is the third time McIlroy has missed the cut at the Masters. This is undoubtedly a performance the veteran golfer would like to have back, and perhaps one he would like to quickly forget.

Justin Thomas (+6)

After shooting a 2-under 70 in Round 1, Thomas wasn’t able to battle through weather conditions and finished Round 2 with a 6-over 78. Bogeys at Holes 17 and 18 forced him to miss the cut by a stroke — first missed cut in eight starts at the Masters.

Scottie Scheffler (+3)

The defending Masters Champion continues his up and down play at the Masters this year, scoring a 75 in Round 2. Scheffler is now 29th in the field at -1 heading into the third round of the tournament.

Dishonorable Mentions

Tiger Woods - Finished the round 1-over, but flirted with the cut line all morning.

Xander Schauffele - A six-shot difference from Round 1 to Round 2 drops Schauffele down to 17th after a 2-over 74 in the second round.

Viktor Hovland - The group of Woods, Schauffele, and Woods all struggled together, but not more than Hovland who saw an eight-stroke difference and lose the co-lead. He scored a 1-over 72 after posting a 7-under 65 the previous round.