Play at The Masters suspended for rain again as Koepka, Rahm were grouped for Round 3

For the second consecutive day, bad weather hit Augusta National Golf Club and forced officials to suspend play resulting in another round being pushed to the next day.

The third round of the Masters will resume play on Sunday as several players, including leader Brooks Koepka (-13), will continue Round 3 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Koepka currently holds a four-stroke lead over the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup leader Jon Rahm who sits at -9. Both were grouped together — along with Sam Bennett (-6) — for Saturday’s third round of action. Koepka has gotten the better of the two as the LIV Golfer is 1-under through six holes while Rahm is 1-over through six.

Koepka has not made a bogey in his last 29 holes and faces an 11-foot, 3-inch par putt on No. 7 when play resumes. Rahm on the other hand can immediately gain a stroke on Koepka with a 9-foot birdie putt when the field returns to action.

The final round is scheduled to begin Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET with twosomes off Holes 1 and 10.