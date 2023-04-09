Brooks Koepka maintains lead heading into Round 4 at the Masters

Round 3 of the Masters resumed Sunday morning at Augusta National, and there are now five golfers within two to six shots of the leader, Brooks Koepka.

The LIV Golfer has a 54-hole lead on the field, with a score of 11-under. Koepka recorded a 5-under 67 in Round 2 heading into Round 3. The four-time major winner, though, shot a +1 in the third round of play. His lead has been a short two-stroke advantage thanks to the consistent play of FedEx Cup leader Jon Rahm.

Rahm, who is currently at -9 in the tournament, matched Koepka in Round 3 with a +1 round. After 54 holes, Rahm’s position on the leaderboard is his best of his career. But both Rahm and Koepka will be pushed in the final round as Viktor Hovland, who struggled badly in Round 2, surged to within three shots of the leader Koepka.

Hovland made five consecutive birdies in the third round on Holes 11-15, tying the longest birdie streak of his PGA TOUR career. His performance placed him back near the top with a score of 8-under 208 through 54 holes.

Patrick Cantlay(-6), Hideki Matsuyama (-5), and Russell Henley (-5) all remain within reach of the lead after Koepka’s 1-over 73 third round.