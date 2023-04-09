Jon Rahm is the winner of the 2023 Masters at Augusta

The 87th Masters at Augusta National shaped up to be a very entertaining major on the PGA Tour. The aura that always comes out of Augusta was no different than in years past. However, this year there was extra flare.

The PGA invited golfers from LIV to participate in the tournament, and with no one being able to script it any better, the run for this year’s green jacket came down to a golfer from each side playing it out until the end.

The one who would eventually prevail was the man sitting atop the PGA Tour FedEx Cup standings, Jon Rahm.

Rahm played consistently throughout the tournament, pushing for the lead since the tournament opened Thursday. His one bad round came in the third when he had to battle through bad weather conditions finishing the round +1. But in the final round, he would take over the lead from LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka posting four birdies to one bogey on his way to a Masters Championship with a -12.

LIV’s Brooks Koepka carried a two-stroke lead heading into the final round at Augusta, but things did not play out well for the four-time major champion from the start. After hitting his first tee shot of the round far-left off the fairway and into the spectator area, Koepka would go on to bogey six times and not record an under-par hole until the 13th.

Others like Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Reed all made strong pushes in the afternoon, but Rahm was just too much for the rest of the field throughout the entire tournament at Augusta.