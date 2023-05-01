 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
How to Watch the Miami Grand Prix

F1 is back in the United States for the Miami Grand Prix

By Mark Schofield
Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Formula One is stateside this week, as the circuit heads to South Beach for the second Miami Grand Prix. This is the first of three races in the United States this season, building to the highly-anticipated inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

Perhaps the biggest question facing the grid this weekend? Can anyone catch the Bulls? It has been a dominant start to the year for Red Bull, as Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez have each won a pair of races, pushing Red Bull well ahead of the field in the Constructors’ Standings. Only eight points separate the teammates at the top of the Drivers’ Standings, however, with Verstappen just ahead of Pérez.

Will their dominance continue in Miami, or will the field reel them in as the drivers twist their way around Hard Rock Stadium?

It all gets underway this week. Here is how to watch, and what to watch for.

How To Watch (all times Eastern):

  • Practice 1 - Friday May 5 - 2:25 p.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Practice 2 - Friday May 5 - 5:55 p.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Practice 3 - Saturday May 6 - 12:25 p.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Qualifying - Saturday May 6 - 3:55 p.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Grand Prix Sunday (Pre-race Show) - Sunday May 7 - 2:00 p.m. - ABC/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Grand Prix Race - Sunday May 7 - 3:00 p.m. - ABC/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

What to Watch:

Welcome to the Miami International Autodrome, a street-track circuit that winds its way around Hard Rock Stadium. The track contains a number of elements, including three long straights and a tricky chicane near the end of the second sector. The third sector contains a massive straight, which ends with a sharp left-hander at Turn 17 before the drivers wind back to the start/finish line.

Miami also contains some elevation changes, most notably at the end of the tricky second sector.

Hard Rock Stadium General Views Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Here are some of the major storylines heading into the fourth race of the season.

  • Can anyone catch the Bulls?
  • How will the teams handle the difficult schedule over these next few weeks?
  • All the F1 terms you need to know before Sunday’s Grand Prix

DraftKings Sportsbook odds

2023 Miami Grand Prix (odds as of April 30)

Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -250
Sergio Perez +330
Fernando Alonso +1400
Charles Leclerc +1400
Lewis Hamilton +2200
George Russell +3000
Carlos Sainz +3000
Lance Stroll +10000
Lando Norris +13000
Pierre Gasly +30000
Esteban Ocon +30000
Oscar Piastri +50000
Yuki Tsunoda +90000
Valtteri Bottas +90000
Nyck de Vries +90000
Nico Hulkenberg +90000
Logan Sargeant +90000
Kevin Magnussen +90000
Guanyu Zhou +90000
Alexander Albon +90000

