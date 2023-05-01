How to Watch the Miami Grand Prix

Formula One is stateside this week, as the circuit heads to South Beach for the second Miami Grand Prix. This is the first of three races in the United States this season, building to the highly-anticipated inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

Perhaps the biggest question facing the grid this weekend? Can anyone catch the Bulls? It has been a dominant start to the year for Red Bull, as Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez have each won a pair of races, pushing Red Bull well ahead of the field in the Constructors’ Standings. Only eight points separate the teammates at the top of the Drivers’ Standings, however, with Verstappen just ahead of Pérez.

Will their dominance continue in Miami, or will the field reel them in as the drivers twist their way around Hard Rock Stadium?

It all gets underway this week. Here is how to watch, and what to watch for.

How To Watch (all times Eastern):

Practice 1 - Friday May 5 - 2:25 p.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Friday May 5 - 2:25 p.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Practice 2 - Friday May 5 - 5:55 p.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Friday May 5 - 5:55 p.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Practice 3 - Saturday May 6 - 12:25 p.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Saturday May 6 - 12:25 p.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Qualifying - Saturday May 6 - 3:55 p.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Saturday May 6 - 3:55 p.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Grand Prix Sunday (Pre-race Show) - Sunday May 7 - 2:00 p.m. - ABC/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Sunday May 7 - 2:00 p.m. - ABC/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Grand Prix Race - Sunday May 7 - 3:00 p.m. - ABC/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

What to Watch:

Welcome to the Miami International Autodrome, a street-track circuit that winds its way around Hard Rock Stadium. The track contains a number of elements, including three long straights and a tricky chicane near the end of the second sector. The third sector contains a massive straight, which ends with a sharp left-hander at Turn 17 before the drivers wind back to the start/finish line.

Miami also contains some elevation changes, most notably at the end of the tricky second sector.

Here are some of the major storylines heading into the fourth race of the season.

Can anyone catch the Bulls?

How will the teams handle the difficult schedule over these next few weeks?

