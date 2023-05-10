Aaron Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa to square off in the NFL’s first Black Friday game

The NFL is slowly unveiling their full schedule for the 2023 season, and there are a number of first-time occurrences. Two of those occur in the league’s International Series, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first team to play a pair of games overseas, as they will play back-to-back weeks in London. The second is a pair of games in Germany this year, with the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs squaring off in Frankfurt, followed by the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots.

Another first? A game on Black Friday.

Involving the Dolphins and one of the newest members of the AFC East, Aaron Rodgers.

On the day after Thanksgiving the New York Jets will host the Dolphins in an AFC East clash, giving football fans what will likely be another chance to watch Rodgers with his new team on an “island game:”

The game is set for 3:00 p.m. ET on November 24, and will be broadcast on Amazon Prime. For a refresher on how to watch games on Amazon Prime, we have you covered.

The Jets released a quick video on social media promoting the game:

The game will be one of two meetings between the AFC East rivals next season. The Dolphins are coming off a playoff appearance, and hope to advance deeper in the postseason than the Wild Card round this year.

As for the Jets, they missed out on the playoffs a season ago, but with a young roster in place, and the addition of Rodgers, their eyes are set on a playoff run of their own.

Whether the Rodgers experiment pays off for the Jets remains to be seen, but how the league’s first Black Friday game unfolds could go a long way towards answering that question.

The Jets have opened as a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.