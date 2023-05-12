The Hurricanes got celebration Cameos from New Jersey icons to troll the Devils

The Carolina Hurricanes are on to the Eastern Conference Finals and couldn’t say goodbye to New Jersey without one parting blow, courtesy of Cameo.

In preparation for a series win, the Canes got some notable TV personalities from New Jersey to record congratulatory messages for “winning” and “moving on.” Judging from most of the pronunciation there was an assumption that “Carolina” was a person, and not a teams.

Still, it worked — and we got this moment. This is the start of what makes for an amazing rivalry, and with the youth of both the Devils and Hurricanes we could see this play out for years in the NFL.

New Jersey fans might be a little salty right now, especially considering the Canes rubbed salt in the wound RIGHT after winning the series, but it also creates a scenario where turnabout is fair play and perhaps next year the Devils can exact their revenge.