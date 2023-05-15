This Japanese baseball team’s Deep-V uniforms are the future of sports attire

Nobody, and I mean nobody, is taking a more bold approach to sports uniforms than the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Japan’s NPB league. This weekend the team debuted their new look, designed by legendary eccentric manager Tsuyoshi Shinjo, and you are not ready.

The Nippon-Ham Fighters debuted the uniforms that manager Tsuyoshi Shinjo created. pic.twitter.com/jcDlDwJp4w — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) May 13, 2023

The Nippon-Ham Fighters, who have been clad in blue, white, and gold since their inception, flipped everything on its head by moving to red, gold, and black — looking like something out of a futuristic disco anime about dance-battling robots. Naturally this came from the mind of the team’s manager, who prefers to be called BIGBOSS.

Yes, this is real. Yes, he actually enjoys being called BIGBOSS in all-caps. Yes, we have written about him before — specifically when he rode onto the field using a hoverbike, because nobody is saying no to BIGBOSS.

It’s Opening Day in Japan, here’s how Nippon Ham Fighters Big Boss Tsuyoshi Shinjo entered his first game.



pic.twitter.com/ybPw88xavc — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) March 25, 2022

The new deep-v uniforms are something we’d never seen in the U.S. Our uniforms are far too corporate and sanitized. Everything needs to be approved by 50 different apparel executives, most leagues have weird uniform rules about what is or isn’t acceptable, and then the only tweak is slapping the logo of some crypto company on them that will be bankrupt in 2-3 years and run away with everyone’s money in a rug pull.

It’s nice to know that somewhere in the world uniforms are still beautiful, pure, and reveal an alluring amount of chest. Thank you to the Nippon-Ham Fighters and BIGBOSS for making this a reality.