Trevor Bauer gave up 7 runs in 2 innings in Japan as he continues to ABSOLUTELY SUCK

Trevor Bauer is trying to salvage his career in Japan playing for the Yokohama DeNa Baystars, and it’s going worse than you can possibly imagine.

Trevor Bauer’s final line in his 3rd NPB start



2.0 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 69 PI



Back to back starts with 7 runs allowed pic.twitter.com/QQQ8u8EN7E — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) May 16, 2023

Bauer was pulled after two innings against Hiroshima on Tuesday, as he somehow managed to give up 8 hits and allow seven 7 in just 69 pitches. To further illustrate just how garbage Bauer pitched: After being replaced the Baystars didn’t give up another run, with four different relief pitches combining to only give up three hits in the final eight innings. Yokohama went on to lose 7-5, with Bauer being 100 percent of the reason they lost.

Sure, everyone has a bad day now and then — but Bauer has been atrocious in back-to-back outings. On May 9 against Yomiuri (his last start prior to Tuesday) Bauer was pulled after six innings as he gave up 11 hits and 7 runs. Once again, the Baystars relief was far better than Bauer was — closing out the game allowing 5 hits and 2 runs.

Bauer’s ERA of 9.0 is unquestionably the worst on the Baystars. He had one good outing to start his time in Japan, and it’s completely gone off the rails since then. An massive marketing campaign was made out of Bauer’s arrival to Yokohama, with huge billboards of his face adorning the stadium. Now the big-name dream has turned into a nightmare for the Baystars, and there’s a very real chance he won’t make many more appearances if he keeps playing like he has.