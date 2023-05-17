‘Ted Lasso’ on growth, growing up, and turning a page

We’re deep in the Ted Lasso end game. We knew before season four began that this would be our last trip to Richmond, and “International Break” marks the moment that the bow on the series is beginning to be tied.

There’s no wasting time. We open with “Soccer Saturday” discussing Richmond’s 10-game win streak entering the international break, followed by the bombshell: Nate is out at West Ham. The last time we saw Nate he rejected Rupert’s “guy’s night,” standing on his own feet and choosing not to follow down Rupert’s path.

“International Break” is quickly established as a Nate-centric episode, but there was so much more happening in the over one hour of Lasso this week — so let’s dive in.

Nate returns to being “Nate the Great”

We closed last season with Nate being the big-bad. The final boss villain of Ted Lasso as he tore the “BELIEVE” sign (and with it Ted’s entire ethos), before being hired by Rupert Manyon to lead his newly-purchased West Ham. Every viewer, myself included, wanted to see Ted and Richmond exact revenge — but instead of that being the beginning of Nate’s path into darkness, instead it was his low point and his redemptive arc began.

Jade checks in on Nate, who is wallowing in his bed, and we learn that Nate wasn’t fired — but he quit. Everyone is wondering why, but the reason to the viewer is clear: The dream job that Nate coveted necessitated becoming a man he didn’t want to be. This “dream” was forged for the wrong reasons, primarily to try and win his father’s approval. However, this required Nate betraying himself — and he finally realized nothing was worth that.

With paparazzi gone from outside Nate’s apartment he makes a break for it, choosing to continue his self-loathing and soul searching back at home with his parents. Warmly embraced by his mother, Nate’s father looks on with an air of disapproval, which we later learn is something different entirely.

Nate is a shut in, living in his childhood bedroom — only exchanging full plates of food left by his mother for empty ones. He emerges after his mother and father go to the farmer’s market, looking at a photo album to remember his roots. Nate picks up his old violin, playing a beautiful solo. Nate isn’t playing for anyone else — he’s not doing it for someone to notice. He is playing for his own love and enjoyment.

This is when his father returns.

Mr. Shelley says he misses hearing Nate play. Finally standing up to his father, Nate explains all the trauma, the rejection, the abuse he took at the hands of his dad. Tears streaming down his face, Mr. Shelley apologizes for the pain he caused — saying he didn’t know how to raise a genius. That he pushed his son too hard, thinking he needed to realize his potential. He says “Be successful, don’t be successful... I just want my son to be happy.”

Trauma isn’t a light switch. It can’t be flicked off with one apology, but this is the start of the healing process.

Nate returns to Richmond without anyone knowing. He sneaks into the locker room and prepares the teams’ kits, leaving a note for Will with a sprig of lavender attached. This is important, because lavender is the flower of serenity, grace and calmness. Nate has found these things.

In doing so he’s back to being “Nate the Great” once more, but he signs the note “Wonder Kid.” Nate knows he needs to atone to earn back his prior title.

Keeley, the Jack-ass, and the end of Roy’s stupor

KJPR is done. Keeley arrives at work to find out that Jack’s venture capital company has pulled all funding from KJPR, shuttering it by the end of the week. It’s abundantly clear this is reprisal for the end of their relationship, but using the hacked Keeley sex tape as justification to end their business partnership. Jack feigns ignorance, which we know is total crap.

Crushed, Keeley goes to The Prince’s Head to drown her sorrows, ignoring Rebecca’s messages. In search of advice from a new party, Keeley looks to the wisdom of Mae — who has owned the pub for over 40 years. When Keeley asks what she should do when everything she worked for has been taken away, Mae offers a ranging metaphor that extends to so much of Keeley’s life: “Once you make it to the top of the mountain, what’s left for you but lightning?”

This is the heart of it all. Keeley’s ups-and-downs, in business and relationships has been tremendous ascent due to her talent and personalities, only to be unprepared to weather the storm. There is no doubt she has the ability to withstand the lightning, but she hasn’t been ready for it.

Roy, meanwhile, has his own moment of clarity. After dropping off Phoebe at school he stops to talk to her teacher, who flirted with him when they last met. At first it seems like this could be the spark of a new romance, but she says something that stops Roy in his tracks: “You seem lighter than the last time I saw you. Less ... stuck.”

The teacher quips that she doesn’t mind handling a mess, after all she teaches kids — before adding “I just hope that mess didn’t cause too much damage.” This is the moment. Roy realizes in an instant both that he’s freed himself from the anxiety that has locked up his life, but also that he needs to make amends for the damage he caused Keeley.

Writing a note in hilariously small, unreadable font — he plans to leave it at Keeley’s front door before she arrives home. Roy reads the note to her, apologizing for the damage he’s done and confessing that he loves Keeley. Roy doesn’t know that KJPR closed down, he doesn’t know the turmoil she’s going through, but the apology comes from a real, earnest place without prompting.

The two reunite, and appear to be getting back together. The spark is back in Ted Lasso’s greatest love story.

Rebecca becomes the boss of her own life

The major turmoil for Rebecca is Edwin Akufu. The whiny billionaire with a penchant for throwing tantrums like a child is back in London, this time with the goal of poaching Premier League teams and establishing a Super League.

There’s little doubt that there’s mammoth money to be made, and Richmond has been given a spot at the table. Akufu wants them to join along with West Ham, and Rupert is trying to push to make this a reality.

Rupert surprises Rebecca in her office. Then sends a text asking if she’ll be coming to the Akufu meeting. Fumbling through her purse she pulls out physical representations of the two most important men in her life, tangled together: The toy solider Ted gave her, lodged inside a matchbook from Ola’s — Sam’s restaurant. Staring at the items gives her the courage to return Rupert’s message. She’ll attend the Super League meeting.

The most meaningful moment for Rebecca comes as she stares in the mirror preparing for the meeting. Looking back at her is a young girl, more specifically Rebecca as a child. This is how she feels inside. A titan of a woman, who always seems so self-assured, but masking her feelings of whether she truly “belongs.” A yoga exercise and a breathing exercise later she no longer sees a little girl, but the woman she is — and Rebecca likes what she sees. Now she’s prepared to absolutely own the room, not just externally, but confident within herself.

Rebecca blows up the entire meeting. Seeing the rest of the men as little boys, now she’s the adult in the room and scolds them. Rebecca is a fucking boss. She delivers a stirring speech about the importance of sport, what it means to the blue-collar fans, chiding the fellow owners for their money-grubbing, and appealing to Rupert’s emotions, reminding him how he fell in love with football in the first place.

Furious, Okufu covers the group of millionaires in Ghanian food and Chicago style hot dogs. Rebecca and Rupert begin laughing uncontrollably at how surreal the situation is, before being left alone. Rupert moves in to kiss Rebecca, and she rejects him. The spell is broken. Rupert has no hold over her anymore, and she is prepared to move forward as TRULY the boss of Richmond. Not trying to destroy the team to hurt Rupert, or winning to defeat him — but doing it for the fans, for the family, for Richmond.

More amazing moments ...