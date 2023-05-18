Heat culture is real and Boston should be afraid

On top of being an all-world basketball player, Heat forward Jimmy Butler might also be a prophet.

Last year, the Miami Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in a thrilling seven-game series for the chance to go to the Finals.

After the game, Butler had this to say about his Miami Heat, who battled until the very end.

Jimmy Butler after the Miami Heat’s Game 7 loss to Boston last year:



“Next year, we will have enough, and we're gonna be right be right back in this same situation and we're gonna get it done."



Speaking it into existence ️

pic.twitter.com/womBFYdhYL — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) May 15, 2023

Well, fast forward a year and the Miami Heat find themselves in the exact same spot, against the exact same team, for the chance to go to the Finals.

Butler and the Heat squared off with the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals last night, with the Heat pulling off the 123-116 victory. Butler was once again masterful, pouring in 35 points, five rebounds, seven assists and six steals, while also getting the Jordan comparison:

Playoff games with at least 34 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 6 steals, and less than 3 turnovers:



• Michael Jordan, 5/13/1989

• Jimmy Butler, tonight



The legend of #PlayoffJimmy continues to grow. pic.twitter.com/sQ5oxLdYq0 — jeremy taché (@jeremytache) May 18, 2023

The Heat’s belief in themselves and their culture is what’s driven them back to this point in the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite the rocky start to the season, opening up 2-5, Butler and the Heat continued to believe that they would not only make it back here, but that they would ultimately win the championship.

Jimmy Butler sat at his locker after a loss to the Kings dropped the Heat to 2-5 to start the season.



“We’re still going to win the championship, and I don’t care what nobody says.”



Exclusive with @sam_amick:https://t.co/IwvpVQ5uPF pic.twitter.com/s8irF38Gab — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 1, 2022

That’s Heat Culture in a nutshell. Believing in yourself despite what most doubters say about you or your team, and finding a way to win regardless of the situation. 20 ppg scorer Tyler Herro out for an extended period of time? Find a way to win. Valuable rotation player Victor Oladipo out for the rest of the playoffs? Find a way to win.

If you ask Butler, the Heat will continue to find ways to win, even if people doubted earlier.

"We don't care if you pick us to win."



Jimmy Butler always had confidence that the Heat could make a deep postseason run pic.twitter.com/E150N8UUW0 — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 18, 2023

Burn the boats, Jimmy. Burn the boats.