Rory McIlroy and Bills QB Josh Allen finally meet at Oak Hill ahead of PGA Championship

Earlier in the week, Rory McIlroy let the world know who his NFL team was and how it’s hard to not to root for them with Josh Allen at the helm. At that time, the Northern Irishman hadn’t met Allen, but it didn’t take long after McIlroy made that known.

During Rory’s practice round Wednesday, Allen and teammate Von Miller shared a few moments with the star golfer. Emily McIlroy, Rory’s wife, is from that area. So, her husband has made sure to be supportive of her.

Allen is a big golfer himself, and like McIlroy are members of Oak Hill Country Club. The video showed some of their interaction, but the way McIlroy interacted, you could tell he was excited to meet the Bills quarterback.

Miller and Allen were both super friendly with McIlroy, but this whole interaction is priceless.

Allen asks “You’re wife is from here?”

McIlroy retorts “Yeah, so sort of adopted... now I’m an honorary Bills fan... with all the in-laws.”

“Now you’re a real Bills fan,” Allen shoots back.

They all love to tee it up, and it was great seeing Allen asking what McIlroy thought about the course renovations. Allen tees it up often at Oak Hill, and after his meet up with the two-time Wanamaker Trophy winner, joined Golf Channel to chat. They discussed the difference in football and golf, along with Allen talking about wanting to make Oak Hill as hard as possible.

Allen has a seven or eight handicap with a 77 as his best round. Miller is a high teen handicap, and his lowest was a 91, so they know how hard it is to play this game well.