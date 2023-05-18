Tom Kim’s viral mud bath at PGA Championship leaves him shirtless, fans in awe

If someone didn’t know who Tom Kim was ahead of the PGA Championship, they will after he went viral for falling in the creek during round one at Oak Hill Country Club. The first day of the tournament was entertaining, but Kim stole the show after handling his slip better than most would.

No one had creek bath on their Thursday bingo card, but it was the incident the golf world appreciates because it’s just that funny. If you listen closely, you can hear the “one of us” chants across the golf world. However, he has to own it in front of thousands of viewers while the rest of us only suffer the embarrassment from our local club and buddies.

OH NOOOOOOO



Tom Kim took a mid-round mud bath at the PGA Championship pic.twitter.com/yeK7EJkEPO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 19, 2023

Kim is already taking over the golf world by being one of the youngest players to win on the PGA Tour, but he will not live this fall, and it’ll likely follow him for the rest of the season. However, he should own it because it makes him more personable.

His fall was funny, but the reactions to that may be even better because Golf Twitter is unmatched once again.

Tom Kim, welcome to the show pic.twitter.com/o61KEiYj04 — Patrick McDonald (@AmateurStatus) May 18, 2023

Nothing like seeing Tom Kim come out of the creek/marsh/whatever like this. pic.twitter.com/jAanoyHfsi — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) May 18, 2023

Tom Kim looks totally fine to me, those are just the new Nike Air Mud 2.0 Pants — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) May 18, 2023

Harry Higgs and Joel Dahmen watching Tom Kim pic.twitter.com/JDrE6skZcU — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) May 18, 2023

Shame on espn2 for blasting “closing time” while my boy Tom Kim fights for his life in a muddy bog I’m sick — Ben (@lightner_ben) May 18, 2023

This tournament is officially off the rails. Tom Kim is taking mud baths and bathing in a damn creek. What is next? — Tour Junkies (@Tour_Junkies) May 18, 2023

Tom Kim trying to finish his round pic.twitter.com/wdBU7sJ0f7 — Josh Culp (@futureoffantasy) May 18, 2023

Tom Kim is one of us pic.twitter.com/V51JS4L1w1 — Biff Tannen (@SOLIDas_Steele) May 18, 2023

Tom Kim fell in the mud.



Tom Kim laid down in a creek to clean himself up.



Tom Kim had a spare shirt ready.



Tom Kim needs his own stream. pic.twitter.com/r6rtXY3CZk — Tim Reilly (@LifeOfTimReilly) May 18, 2023

They all are hilarious, from the “normal sport” tweet to this one from Tim. However, we agree with Tim — Kim needs his own stream because we all want to see what he does next. Luckily Nike supplied a good pullover, so Kim didn’t have to stay completely muddy as he finished his round.

Kim knew he was being filmed, but he owned it. He stripped off his shirt, cleaned up, and continued without missing a beat. Nothing phases him, and that makes him loveable. No one will ever forget him after this moment at Oak Hill Country Club in the 105th PGA Championship.