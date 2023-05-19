Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend must abide by NDA in $30M lawsuit, says judge

Tiger Woods and his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman are still battling it out in the courts after she sued him for $30 million earlier this year. However, a Florida judge, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger, ruled this week that Herman needs to abide by the nondisclosure agreement she signed with Woods and to resolve her lawsuits behind closed doors.

There was an 11-page opinion from Metzger on the matter where she rejected Herman’s attempt to revoke the NDA. Herman tried to say Woods allegedly committed sexual harassment.

“Herman has had the opportunity [to] provide factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment. However, she has not done so,” Metzger said, according to ESPN.

The pair split last October, and now she is suing Woods and the trust that owns his $54 million Florida mansion. Herman is seeking $30 million from Woods, claiming how much it would cost to rent a property like Woods’ for six years that she was allegedly promised. She said in her documents that when she moved in, Woods told her she could stay there for 11 years.

The judge continued to say there was evidence that Woods and Herman negotiated that nondisclosure agreement back in 2017. Her lawyer, Benjamin Hodas, questioned at a May 9 hearing that Herman signed that specific agreement. Since she doesn’t remember signing that one, Metzger said it would be a question for the arbitrator to decide.

While Woods’ battles it out in court, he has other issues trying to get back on the course. The legendary golfer recently underwent successful ankle surgery that forced him from this year’s Masters Tournament.