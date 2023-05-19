First Mission scratched from the 2023 Preakness

The field for the 2023 Preakness Stakes is down to seven, as First Mission has scratched due to an injury.

According to a release from Godolphin Racing, trainer Brad Cox had been working with the veterinary team the past few days to identify a left hind issue with First Mission. Godolphin decided on Friday morning to pull the horse from the field.

“We are obviously very disappointed, but the welfare of the horse is our utmost concern, and we are going to take the necessary steps to determine the best course of action to get him back on the track,” said Godolphin’s Michael Banahan.

First Mission was the winner of the Lexington Stakes, but Cox chose not to run the horse in the Kentucky Derby, giving it over a month of rest ahead of the Preakness. First Mission was the second choice on the morning line, listed at 5-2 odds.

Mage is seeking to become the first Triple Crown winner since Justify back in 2018. The Kentucky Derby winner is the only horse in the Preakness field who ran at Churchill Downs. The last time just one Derby participant was in the Preakness field? Back in 1948 when Citation followed up a win at the Kentucky Derby with a victory at Pimlico. Citation went on to claim the Triple Crown with a win at the Belmont Stakes.

Here’s everything else you need to know for the 2023 Preakness Stakes.