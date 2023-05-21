The “next Paige Spiranac,” Aaliyah Kikumoto, swarmed at PGA Championship

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac may have some competition, or will the ultra-likable golfer welcome the new girl, Aaliyah Kikumoto, with open arms? She took the world by storm by going viral at the Masters as the girl in the green hat. Then at the PGA Championship, people swarmed Kikumoto to take photos.

That 15-second clip from the Masters put her on everyone’s radar. It was one of the most talked about pieces on TikTok following the tournament. With that viral moment, she quickly gained a large following, and according to some reports, aspires to be a golf influencer.

She went to Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday with her dad, and people began recognizing her. Kikumoto took photos with people, and she said even some of the golfers saw her, calling her “The Masters girl.”

Getting recognized by professional athletes has to be a feel-good moment, but to claim she wants to be the next Spiranac is bold. She may have almost 50,000 followers after her viral moment, but will it be enough for her to give the most-followed golf person some competition?

Probably not, as Spiranac is more than just her social media. She appeared on Matty and the Caddie Saturday morning, discussing her rise to fame. Spiranac is actually a really good golfer and has experience teaching the game. She is cheeky and owns her brand, but at the same time, Spiranac knows golf.

Kikumoto may also know golf, but she should take baby steps and maybe reach out to Spiranac for advice. The golf world can be pretty ruthless when it comes to pretty girls on social media, so perhaps the duo can join forces. Not to mention the likes of Grace Charis, Katie Sigmond, Claire Hogle, and others who are already gunning for some of Spiranac’s turf.

Time will tell if Kikumoto’s viral moment will hold weight.