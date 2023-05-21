Jordan Spieth provides encouraging injury update at PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth has not had a great time at Oak Hill Country Club, but with one round of play left, at least his wrist seems to be in better shape. After withdrawing from the AT&T Byron Nelson last weekend, it was uncertain whether he could go full force at the PGA Championship.

Spieth powered through and decided to take the risk, and after a little scare on Friday, the three-time major champion seemed to be okay. He said that it was good to go and, thankfully, didn’t get any worse. He has kept a heavy wrap on that left wrist all week long, as it’s clearly not 100%.

The rough at Oak Hill Country Club is some of the worst these pros have seen in a major championship, so there were a lot of questions circling him ahead of the event.

Jordan Spieth (Wrist) said his wrist is good to go after R2 today. He had a scare early on yesterday but it didn't get worse.



There are some big names that can make some big time moves on moving day tomorrow. He is one of them. #PGAChampionship — GOLF INJURY REPORT (@InjuryReportPGA) May 20, 2023

On Saturday, while he shot his best score of the weekend, Speith is 6-over after going 73-72-71. Oak Hill has been quite the gauntlet for him and many other big names that fans all thought would contend.

He hasn’t played great, but there have been some truly incredible moments from Spieth this week. A few of those bunker shots come to mind, reminding us why the three-time major champion is so remarkable and how he stole the golf world’s heart so quickly.

It’s the sixth year that Spieth is going for that illustrious career grand slam, and once again, he isn’t close to making that happen. Maybe 2024 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky will be the magical spot.